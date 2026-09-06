UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mswati III of Eswatini, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to King Mswati III and the country's Prime Minister Russell Dlamini on the occasion.