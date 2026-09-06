UAE leaders send condolences to leaders of Kurdistan Region on passing of eldest brother of Barzani family

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent separate cables of condolences to Massoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, expressing their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of Abdulwahid Ibrahim Sheikh Abdul Salam Barzani, the eldest brother of the Barzani family.

The UAE leaders also dispatched similar cables to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.