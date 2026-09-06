UAE building integrated, data-driven air quality system: Minister of Climate Change

DUBAI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the UAE joins the international community in marking the seventh International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies and in calling for stronger cooperation and practical solutions that improve air quality while advancing climate action and economic resilience.

“This year’s International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies will focus on the fact that clean air is not only an environmental objective, but an investment in the community, stronger economy and shared prosperity. Air pollution and climate change are caused by the same sources, and integrated action gives us an opportunity to deliver benefits across climate and sustainable development.”

“In the UAE, enhancing air quality is a strategic national priority. Guided by our leadership’s vision, the National Air Quality Agenda 2031 provides a clear framework for aligning federal and local government entities and the private sector around three pillars, monitoring, mitigation and management with the aim of ensuring the well-being of the community. It addresses outdoor and indoor air quality, ambient odour and ambient noise, supported by federal environmental legislation and regulatory requirements that strengthen the prevention, control and management of emissions.”

She added, “Turning policy into measurable action requires reliable, accessible and well-integrated data. The UAE’s National Air Quality Platform provides a real-time overview of air quality conditions across the country. Complementing this, the Ministry has operationalised a centralised digital dashboard for the collection and management of air-quality monitoring data from local environmental authorities.

The dashboard replaces the previous reliance on fragmented submissions with a standardised national digital workflow that supports data quality assurance, analysis and national reporting. This strengthens data integration and cooperation between the federal and emirate levels and enables air-quality information to be translated more efficiently into evidence-based policy and targeted action for enhancing the quality of life.”

“The Ministry has also completed the development of an integrated national emissions Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system that incorporates priority air pollutants alongside greenhouse gas emissions. The system establishes a consistent digital pathway for collecting, reporting, verifying and analysing facility-level emissions information, while supporting the development and improvement of national emissions inventories. By bringing air pollutants and greenhouse gases within an integrated emissions-management framework, the MRV system strengthens the evidence base for identifying emission sources, tracking performance and directing mitigation measures where they can deliver the greatest benefits for air quality and climate action.”

“At the same time, work is progressing on national air-quality forecasting and early-warning capabilities. By combining monitoring observations, meteorological information and analytical tools, the UAE is strengthening its ability to move from understanding current conditions to anticipating potential pollution episodes and supporting earlier, more targeted responses. This proactive direction, together with stronger emissions inventories and scientific assessment of pollution sources, is central to future-ready air-quality management.”

“Together, these initiatives represent an important shift from isolated monitoring to a connected national cycle of measuring, understanding, managing and anticipating air-quality risks. Clean air is fundamental to quality of life and a resilient, competitive economy. The UAE will continue to work with federal and local authorities, the private sector, academia and international partners to accelerate practical solutions and help ensure cleaner air and blue skies for present and future generations.”

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is observed annually on September 7 to raise public awareness and promote actions to improve air quality.