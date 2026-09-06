IFHC, Ekthar strengthen conservation partnerships through strategic agreements at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) and Ekthar Wildlife Development have signed more than 11 strategic agreements during the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

The portfolio includes agreements between IFHC and Reneco, an operating entity of Ekthar, as well as agreements with national and international partners, strengthening the framework of cooperation supporting the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme.

The agreements bring together government entities, academic and research institutions, conservation organisations and other strategic partners. Collectively, they will support priorities spanning species conservation and biodiversity, scientific research and innovation, knowledge exchange and capacity building, cultural heritage and institutional cooperation.

The portfolio reflects the complementary roles of IFHC and Ekthar within the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme. IFHC leads the Programme’s strategic conservation priorities, international advocacy, education and engagement, while Ekthar provides the scientific, technical and operational capabilities that support their delivery.

Mohamed Almotawa AlDhaheri, Acting Director-General of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, said, “The long-term success of conservation depends on sustained cooperation across institutions, sectors and borders. These agreements extend the partnership ecosystem supporting the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme and create new opportunities to exchange knowledge, develop capabilities and translate our shared commitments into meaningful action.”

“They also build on a conservation legacy that began with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continues to evolve through science, innovation and international cooperation. By bringing together partners with complementary expertise, we can strengthen the Programme’s contribution to the future of the houbara and the ecosystems it shares.”

IFHC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates Falconers’ Club to advance houbara conservation while supporting the sustainable preservation of falconry heritage in the UAE.

The two organisations will cooperate on research and studies related to the houbara, capacity-building and specialist training, and awareness programmes for falconers and the wider community. The partnership will also support efforts to combat illegal hunting and trafficking in birds, strengthen the collection and analysis of scientific data and improve the exchange of information between the two organisations.

Abu Dhabi Nature Academy also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) to explore cooperation across science-led conservation priorities.

Ekthar also signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with Hikvision DMCC Abu Dhabi to explore how advanced digital technologies can support wildlife monitoring, habitat protection, biodiversity measurement and smart eco-tourism management.

The partnership will explore the use of AI-enabled cameras, smart thermal sensors and machine-learning models for non-intrusive wildlife tracking, automated species identification and population counts.

Tate Wu, President, Hikvision UAE BU, said, “The UAE is setting the pace on protecting its natural environment, and Hikvision is proud to be part of that. Signing this five-year partnership with Ekthar is a real milestone for us. Together, we're bringing conservation expertise and AIoT technology into the field to give conservationists smarter, non-intrusive ways to monitor wildlife and protect the habitats they depend on. We look forward to getting to work and showing what Hikvision's technology can do to protect the UAE's natural environment.”

Ekthar also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Sharjah to advance wildlife conservation through research and innovation.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in research, graduate studies and academic development. Areas of collaboration include joint research activities and grant applications, the exchange of faculty members and researchers, the joint supervision of master’s and doctoral research, training and curriculum development, the organisation of workshops and conferences, and the shared use of research facilities and scientific resources.

Frederic Lacroix, CEO of Ekthar, said, “Effective conservation requires the ability to connect scientific knowledge with practical delivery. These agreements bring together complementary expertise that can strengthen research, improve conservation tools and support more effective action. Through collaboration with national and international partners, we can expand the exchange of knowledge, develop local capabilities and propose solutions to today's conservation challenges.”

Dr. Noura Nasir Alkarbi, Director of the Office for Women in Research at the University of Sharjah, said, “This agreement represents an important step toward strengthening collaboration between the University of Sharjah and Ekthar in research, innovation, wildlife conservation, and sustainability. Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting environmental protection efforts through research, the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and greater involvement of students and researchers in biodiversity and wildlife conservation initiatives across the UAE. This collaboration aligns with the UAE's vision and its national priorities for sustainability and innovation.”

IFHC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, represented by the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, covering cooperation in natural and cultural heritage, scientific knowledge, environmental awareness and education.

IFHC also formalised a collaboration with Hubara Design as part of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework. Presented as a retail activation within the IFHC stand at ADIHEX 2026, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 28th August to 6th September, the collaboration features a limited-edition conservation collection created specifically for the exhibition. The collection brings together contemporary ‘Made in UAE’ design and the houbara as a symbol of UAE heritage.

The activation adds a conservation storytelling layer to the retail experience, with an educational fact card included with every order. A portion of proceeds from qualifying sales will support IFHC's conservation programmes.

IFHC signed two agreements with Reneco and one with Ekthar, covering management and advisory services, houbara research and in situ services, and cooperation on the implementation of the Houbara Breeders Support Initiative.

The two agreements with Reneco establish a broad framework for cooperation to support the delivery of IFHC's conservation programmes and related institutional priorities.

Separately, the agreement with Ekthar establishes a framework for cooperation on the Houbara Breeders Support Initiative, which will be operated by Ekthar. It covers knowledge transfer and technical and scientific guidance in houbara breeding, veterinary care, stock management and biosecurity. Workshops, courses and training will be delivered through the Abu Dhabi Nature Academy, with certificates awarded upon completion.

The research and in situ agreement covers ecological research and field studies related to houbara species, scientific data collection and analysis, capacity building and knowledge transfer, scientific publications and outreach, and scientific collaboration.

IFHC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates Drug Establishment to strengthen cooperation concerning medical and veterinary products that support wild-bird conservation programmes.

The agreement covers coordination on regulatory procedures related to the importation and circulation of veterinary medical products, capacity-building through training and workshops, the exchange of information and cooperation in assessing special or urgent requirements for wild-bird conservation programmes.

The cooperation will be guided by applicable safety, quality and efficacy standards. The Memorandum of Understanding does not itself constitute regulatory approval, and all relevant transactions will remain subject to the established assessments and approvals of the Emirates Drug Establishment and other competent authorities.

Alongside the highlighted agreements, IFHC and Ekthar signed a wider portfolio of partnerships covering additional initiatives. These include cooperation in conservation breeding and reintroduction, ecological research and monitoring, biodiversity protection, education and professional development, cultural heritage, community engagement and institutional knowledge exchange.