Salik renews strategic partnership for five years to support tolling system, technological development with Transcore

DUBAI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Salik Company PJSC, the exclusive operator of Dubai’s road toll gates, announced the renewal of its five-year contract with TransCore, a leading US-based tolling company, strengthening the continued strategic partnership between the two parties and supporting the ongoing efficiency and technological development of Dubai’s tolling system.

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salik, witnessed the renewal of the partnership, which was signed by Ibrahim Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, and Whitt Hall, Chief Executive Officer of TransCore, alongside several officials from both sides.

The contract builds on the long-standing collaboration between Salik and TransCore and includes the continued development of systems and technologies supporting tolling operations leveraging advanced technical expertise and solutions to enhance the system’s efficiency, reliability and future readiness.

The partnership will also explore opportunities to deploy artificial intelligence technologies and advanced digital solutions to enhance operational efficiency, improve system performance and support the tolling system’s ability to respond to the future requirements of Dubai’s smart mobility ecosystem.

The collaboration also supports the efficiency of Salik’s portfolio and developing its technological capabilities, further strengthening its role as an integrated payment platform and expanding its application across various mobility services, including parking payments and other existing and future services, providing customers with a more seamless and convenient experience.

Ibrahim Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said, “The renewal of our contract with TransCore builds on a long-standing relationship founded on technical expertise, innovation and collaboration, and marks an important step in the continued development of Dubai’s tolling system in line with the highest standards of efficiency, reliability and operational excellence. Over the next five years, we look forward to leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and digital solutions to further enhance the future readiness and performance of our operations, while strengthening Salik’s portfolio and expanding its application across a broader range of mobility services. Through this continued partnership, we aim to deliver greater convenience and seamlessness for customers, while supporting Dubai’s vision of a smarter, more integrated and sustainable mobility ecosystem.”

Whitt Hall, Chief Executive Officer of TransCore, said, “We value our long-standing relationship with Salik and the renewal of this contract reflects our shared commitment to building on the collaboration and achievements delivered over the years. In the coming years, we look forward to supporting Salik’s ambitions and vision to continue developing Dubai’s tolling system. We remain committed to leveraging our expertise and technological capabilities to deliver solutions and services in line with the highest standards of efficiency, quality and reliability, contributing to Dubai’s ambitious vision of developing an advanced, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem.”

There has been no material change compared to the previous contract in terms of the expected financial impact, with the company expected to maintain a similar level of annual operating expenses, ranging between 5% and 5.5% of total annual revenues. This is despite the renewed contract introducing significant enhancements to the contractual, operational and regulatory frameworks, including strengthened requirements related to sustainability, governance, cybersecurity, maintenance and business continuity. Taking into consideration the company’s future expansion plans by providing for system upgrades to ensure coverage of requirements related to existing services, and any future initiatives or activities.

The collaboration between Salik and TransCore on Dubai’s tolling system dates back to 2006, when TransCore contributed to the design and development of Dubai’s original tolling system. The scope of collaboration between the two parties subsequently expanded over the years, evolving in line with the system’s development and operational and technological requirements.

The renewal of the contract reflects Salik’s ongoing commitment to investing in technology, artificial intelligence and innovation, while strengthening strategic partnerships that support the growth of its core business and the expansion of its mobility services. This approach supports the continued advancement of Dubai’s tolling system, the development of integrated payment solutions, and Salik’s ability to keep pace with Dubai’s growth and evolving mobility needs, further reinforcing its role within the emirate’s smart mobility ecosystem.