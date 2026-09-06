SGCA advances innovation in institutional communication

SHARJAH, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Institutional communication systems are evolving at an accelerating pace. Their effectiveness is no longer measured solely by the number of channels or the scale of their digital presence, but by their ability to bring together strategy, technology, data and teams within a communication structure that responds to audiences, keeps pace with change and supports institutional objectives.

Building on this concept, the Innovation in Integrated Communication System category, part of the 13th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), highlights the experiences of government entities, international organisations, and public and semi-government institutions that have developed new models for managing communication and integrated its various tools and practices within a comprehensive institutional vision.

The category views communication as a unified ecosystem rather than a collection of separate tools. Innovation extends from developing strategies, policies and organisational structures to improving workflows and internal coordination, developing digital platforms and solutions, and harnessing data and modern technologies to build more effective relationships with audiences and stakeholders.

This approach enables institutions to move away from managing each channel or initiative independently towards a more interconnected model in which messages, data, teams and tools work towards clearly defined objectives through scalable working mechanisms.

The concept of innovation promoted by the category is not limited to the use of new technologies. It also encompasses rethinking the way communication itself is managed and developing more flexible and efficient approaches to engaging with audiences, strengthening listening and response mechanisms, and improving the flow of information within institutions and between institutions and their communities.

This innovation can take various forms, from enhancing customer experiences and participation channels to using artificial intelligence and data analytics to understand engagement patterns and needs, as well as developing more effective mechanisms for coordination between communication teams and different departments.

The category reflects a broader transformation in the role of communication within institutions. Its function is no longer confined to disseminating information or managing campaigns; it has become increasingly connected to decision-making, understanding emerging changes, improving audience experiences and supporting an institution’s ability to adapt to evolving needs.

This transformation strengthens the role of communication across all stages of institutional work, from planning and listening to implementation, engagement and analysis, as well as using results and insights to improve practices and services and make decisions that are more responsive to audience needs.

The category applies a set of criteria that assess different aspects of each experience, beginning with the clarity of the strategy and plan and the integration of policies and objectives, through to the efficiency of implementation, the use of tools and technologies, and the level of coordination among relevant stakeholders.

The criteria also assess results and impact, as well as the experience’s ability to remain sustainable and evolve.

This balance reflects the category’s focus on communication models that go beyond innovative ideas or advanced technologies by linking a clear vision with high-quality implementation, continuous development and the ability to achieve sustainable institutional impact.

The Innovation in Integrated Communication System category provides institutions with an opportunity to showcase experiences that make innovation part of everyday communication practices, transforming it from standalone solutions or temporary initiatives into an ongoing approach that keeps pace with the needs of both institutions and their audiences.

In doing so, the category provides institutional communication systems with greater scope for renewal — from developing tools to redesigning working methods, from managing messages to building more interactive relationships, and from keeping pace with change to anticipating it through flexible and adaptable communication practices.

The category comes at a time when rapid transformations are reshaping the relationship between institutions and their audiences, driven by the growing role of smart technologies and data, the increasing number of engagement channels, and rising public expectations regarding quick access to information and the quality of responses.

In this context, developing communication becomes a continuous process based on understanding emerging changes, experimenting with new solutions, and using knowledge gained through audience engagement to build more efficient and flexible practices.

The Sharjah Government Communication Award continues to provide a platform for experiences that offer new perspectives and practices that can be further developed. It also contributes to broadening the concept of innovation to encompass all aspects of communication work, enhancing institutions’ ability to keep pace with change and build more effective and sustainable communication with their communities.