Family Council launches ‘Impact Rooted in Values’ initiative

SHARJAH, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Media Office of the Sharjah Family and Community Council has launched “Impact Rooted in Values”, a digital educational initiative designed to instill social and human values in children through storytelling, music and animation. The first episode of “Impact Rooted in Values” will be released on Monday, 7 September 2026.

The initiative presents values through engaging, memorable content that children can relate to and apply in their daily lives, moving away from direct instruction and instead using creative formats that reflect the way children naturally learn and interact with digital media.

The initiative comes in response to the growing influence of digital content on children’s interests, behaviour and understanding of the world. By using formats that naturally capture their attention, “Impact Rooted in Values” seeks to transform screen time into a meaningful learning experience while strengthening the presence of values-based content across the digital spaces children engage with every day.

Artificial intelligence tools are also used to support the creative development and production of the series, helping to create innovative and age-appropriate digital experiences. Their use remains guided by human supervision and editorial oversight to ensure that every story reflects the UAE’s cultural identity and values, and meets appropriate standards for children’s content.

The series draws inspiration from the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, who has consistently highlighted the importance of instilling values and ethics in children from an early age.

She has emphasised that the values introduced during a child’s formative years play a central role in shaping character, relationships, future choices, and a sense of responsibility. Building a confident and socially responsible generation begins with helping children understand positive values and translate them into everyday actions that strengthen their connection with their families and communities, while preparing them to represent Sharjah and the UAE and the principles they embody with confidence and distinction.

“Impact Rooted in Values” follows an integrated educational journey designed to make each value easy to understand and remember. It begins with a short song featuring a simple rhythm and memorable lyrics to capture the child’s attention, followed by an illustrated story based on a familiar everyday situation and a scenario that demonstrates the impact of different choices and behaviours.

Through this progression, each value moves from an idea the child hears to a situation they can see and understand, and ultimately to a behaviour they can apply in daily life to create a positive impact within their surroundings.

Dr. Asma Mohamed Hassouni, Director of the Media Office of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, said the initiative responds to a rapidly evolving digital environment in which children are exposed to a constant stream of fast-paced and varied content, underscoring the need to harness the power of media to provide meaningful alternatives that can capture their attention.

“Digital media is now an integral part of children’s everyday lives, and our responsibility is to use the same creative formats that engage them to deliver content that is meaningful, memorable and relevant to their experiences,” she said.

“Stories, songs and animation are not simply forms of entertainment within this initiative; they are educational tools that bring values to life and help children connect them with the situations they encounter and the choices they make.”

Dr. Hassouni added: “The success of the initiative is not measured by views alone, but by a child’s ability to remember a value and put it into practice. This is where the roles of media, family and the educational environment come together to create lasting impact.”

She noted that the initiative reflects the guidance of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi on the importance of instilling values and principles in children from an early age, helping to foster a confident and responsible generation that can represent Sharjah and the UAE with distinction.

The initiative is supported educationally by Sharjah Education Academy, with the participation of its affiliated Sharjah Nurseries, and Sharjah Children, an affliate under the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders & Innovators, with media support from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and Majid TV, bringing together educational expertise and media reach to extend the series across the different environments in which children live, learn and engage with content.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said: “We are proud to support ‘Impact Rooted in Values’, an initiative that offers an innovative approach to presenting values and ethical principles to children in a way that is educational, engaging and closely connected to their world.”

He added: “Inspired by the vision and guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the initiative reflects the positive role media can play in shaping awareness and developing character. Through our channels and platforms, we are committed to expanding the reach of this valuable content and supporting the development of a generation grounded in positive values and prepared to contribute meaningfully to society.”

Khawla Sharif Al Haway, Director of Sharjah Children, said values provide an essential foundation for raising balanced and aware children who can participate positively in their communities.

She noted that this principle has been central to Sharjah’s approach since the establishment of Sharjah Children’s centers more than four decades ago, reflecting the emirate’s enduring investment in human capital and its commitment to strengthening children’s awareness and national identity.

“Our support for “Impact Rooted in Values” represents our belief that values should not remain abstract ideas; they should become part of children’s daily life experience,” she said.

“Through our programmes and educational activities, we will help children engage with the initiative’s content, understand the values it presents and practise them in their everyday interactions. When a value becomes a repeated behavior, its impact can be seen in the child’s life and in the wider community.”

She added: “Sustaining that impact requires the family, educational institutions and society to work together. Investing in values is ultimately an investment in individuals, because what we nurture in children today will help shape the future of our society.”

Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, said: “We are pleased to see Sharjah Government Nurseries participate as an educational supporter of the ‘Impact Rooted in Values’ initiative, which reflects Sharjah’s longstanding commitment to investing in people from their earliest years. This approach is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, who has placed the care and development of children at the heart of investing in society’s future.”

She added: “The educational value of this initiative lies in its ability to integrate values into children’s everyday experiences through storytelling, songs, play and interactive situations, enabling them to understand and practise these values in meaningful, real-life contexts and gradually reflect them in their behaviour and interactions with others.”

Al Hosani continued: “Our participation builds on the longstanding role of Sharjah Government Nurseries in caring for and supporting generations of children across the Emirate through high-quality educational environments that respond to their needs during this foundational stage of development. We see this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen that role by drawing on the learning environment, professional expertise and everyday interactions to instil values from early childhood and support children’s holistic, social and behavioural development.”

Majid TV, part of Abu Dhabi Media Network, is also supporting the initiative as a media partner, extending the reach of its values-based content to a wider audience of children and families.

Nisreen Fakher, Director of Women and Children’s Content at Abu Dhabi Media Network, said: “At Majid TV, we are pleased to support ‘Impact Rooted in Values’, an initiative that closely aligns with our mission to deliver meaningful content that combines education and entertainment while presenting positive values to children in ways that resonate with their world.”

She added: “We believe the impact of children’s content extends beyond what they watch to what they understand, remember and apply in their daily lives. By broadcasting the initiative’s content on Majid TV, we aim to broaden the reach of its messages to more children and families, while strengthening collaboration between media and community organisations in supporting a generation grounded in positive values and confident in its cultural identity.”

At the heart of the animated series are Mohammed and Maryam, two young characters whose stories draw on situations familiar to children. Each episode introduces a specific value through a simple, relatable narrative, helping children understand its meaning and connect it to experiences from their own daily lives.

The initiative targets children and families, as well as schools, nurseries and organisations working in education and child development. Its content will be distributed across digital platforms, media channels and relevant institutions to broaden its reach and make values-based content more accessible across the spaces children engage with every day.

At its core, “Impact Rooted in Values” is built on the belief that meaningful change can begin with a simple action. A kind word, a sincere apology, an offer of help or a responsibility fulfilled can, through repetition and practice, develop into behaviours that shape a child’s character over time.