EmiratesGBC to launch ‘EmiratesGBC Energy and Water Benchmark'

DUBAI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Green Building Council (EGBC) is uniting industry leaders, innovators, policymakers and students across the UAE under the global campaign #BuildItReady for the 18th annual World Green Building Week (7–11 September 2026).

Designed to turn high-level climate ambitions into practical execution, this year’s Dubai programme connects key pillars of the built environment into a single, cohesive narrative.

The week opens by spotlighting female leadership with ‘Women in Sustainability: Building It Ready’ celebrating the vital role of women driving sustainable project delivery across design, engineering and construction. That momentum carries directly into youth empowerment with ‘Design for Practice: A Student Design Challenge’ at the American University in Dubai, where architecture students work side-by-side with veteran experts to solve real-world urban design obstacles.

Addressing long-term operational efficiency, EmiratesGBC will then mark a major industry milestone alongside independent partner Meyaar with the official launch of the ‘EmiratesGBC Energy and Water Benchmark’, delivering crucial performance reference data for UAE hotels, malls, offices and schools.

The programme culminates in a joint session with Expo City Dubai titled ‘Build with Less Carbon: The UAE Materials Transition’, introducing a practical embodied carbon baseline to accelerate low-carbon material adoption nationwide.