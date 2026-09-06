SEWA installs 9,129 new smart water meters, replaces 9,734 from January to July

SHARJAH, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced that it installed 9,129 new smart water metres and replaced 9,734 metres across various areas of the Emirate of Sharjah from January to the end of July 2026.

The total number of smart water metres in the emirate has now exceeded 380,000. During the seven-month period, 39,746 metres were also tested at water metre laboratories to ensure their proper operation, as part of SEWA’s strategic plan to advance digital transformation and develop the water sector’s infrastructure.

Engineer Faisal Al Serkal, Director of the Water Department at SEWA, said the project forms part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to ensure measurement accuracy and enhance the efficiency of water services.

He added that SEWA is committed to applying the highest quality standards to provide reliable services, enhance the efficiency of the water distribution network, improve service quality, protect natural resources and increase customer satisfaction.

Al Serkal noted that key advantages of the new smart metres include accurate readings and the ability to detect abnormal water flows or leaks within properties, helping to prevent water wastage.

He stressed that SEWA is committed to deploying the latest technologies to serve residents across the Emirate of Sharjah. Metre installation and replacement works are being carried out according to a specified schedule covering residential, commercial and industrial areas, with technical teams implementing the work in accordance with the highest quality standards.