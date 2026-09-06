Make-A-Wish UAE fulfils 18 wishes for children from Gaza at Emirates Humanitarian City

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Make-A-Wish UAE fulfilled the wishes of 18 children from Gaza residing in Emirates Humanitarian City during an event organised in collaboration with the city to mark the International Day of Charity.

The event was attended by Mona Al Jaber, Member of the Board of Trustees of Make-A-Wish UAE, alongside a number of representatives from Emirates Humanitarian City.

The event featured a variety of entertainment activities that brought joy to the hearts of the children and their families, giving them beautiful moments filled with happiness and hope.

Mona Al Jaber said, “We at Make-A-Wish UAE are delighted to be here today among our children and families from Gaza at Emirates Humanitarian City, sharing their happiness and fulfilling their wishes. Since the beginning of our collaboration in 2024, we have, by the grace of God, fulfilled 110 wishes for children from Gaza, with each wish having its own story and bringing a special moment of happiness to the child and their family.

“The moment a wish is fulfilled may be brief, but it carries great meaning for a child and creates a beautiful memory that remains with them and their family. God willing, we will not stop at this number. We will continue our collaboration to fulfil more wishes and always be part of their happiness and smiles.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Emirates Humanitarian City and everyone involved for their continued cooperation and support for the children and their families. We would also like to express our special thanks to Counsellor Mubarak Falah Al Qahtani, Official Spokesperson for Emirates Humanitarian City, for his efforts and dedication to the children and their families.”

For his part, Counsellor Mubarak Falah Al Qahtani expressed his pride in the continued collaboration with Make-A-Wish UAE, emphasising the importance of such initiatives in bringing moments of happiness and hope to children and strengthening the impact of humanitarian partnerships in supporting children and their families.

He also extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, for her continued commitment to supporting children and for her generous guidance to continue the collaboration with Emirates Humanitarian City, fulfil the wishes of children from Gaza residing at the city, and provide them and their families with moments of happiness and hope.

This collaboration reflects Make-A-Wish UAE’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian mission of fulfilling the wishes of children facing critical illnesses that threaten their lives, while providing them with hope, strength and joy. It also highlights the importance of humanitarian and community partnerships in supporting children and their families, creating a tangible positive impact on their lives, and giving them beautiful memories that stay with them through different circumstances.