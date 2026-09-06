‘Emirati Pioneers’: A gateway to understanding transformations that shaped Emirati achievements

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026) will introduce the ‘Emirati Pioneers’ initiative, an annual national project dedicated to documenting the pioneering experiences of leading figures in culture and thought in the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative seeks to transform their individual contributions and influence into documented knowledge and enduring cultural content, thereby reinforcing the collective national memory, preserving Emirati cultural achievements, and making them accessible to future generations.

The initiative forms part of the broader vision of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), the Fair’s organiser, to build a cultural ecosystem that does not only produce and disseminate knowledge, but also preserves it, makes it available, and extends its reach. These objectives align with the role that the ADIBF’s has established role of by providing a space for local, regional and global dialogue and knowledge exchange.

‘Emirati Pioneers’ is founded on a core conviction: that major cultural transformations cannot be read through institutions and achievements alone, but through the lives of those who helped bring it about, the circumstances in which their journeys took shape, the ideas they carried forward, the initiatives they launched, and the impact they left on society. Accordingly, the initiative seeks to move cultural biography beyond celebration into documentation, beyond commemoration into knowledge, and beyond individual experience into collective memory.

Through this initiative, the Fair aims to build an accumulating narrative of the Emirati cultural scene, revisiting the journeys of figures who have had an influential presence in literature, media, thought, art, and cultural and institutional work. It places their experiences within the context of the transformations witnessed by the UAE since the establishment of the Union in 1971, allowing the development of Emirati cultural life to be read through its human, institutional, and intellectual trajectories.

The initiative goes beyond the traditional notion of honouring cultural figures. It is based on the production of knowledge capable of enduring and circulating. To that end, it draws on documentation, publishing, and dialogue as interconnected tools to recover these experiences through knowledge materials, personal testimonies, specialised sessions, documentary publications, and visual works. This gives Fair visitors, particularly younger generations, access to multiple sources that reflecting on each experience from different angles.

This direction reflects a shift in the very function of the book fair itself. In keeping with its vision, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair serves as a platform for the publishing industry strengthening communication among publishers, authors, and intellectuals; and providing a space to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and explore developments in the sector.

It also plays a part in promoting reading, disseminating knowledge, and encouraging dialogue among nations. Seen in this light, ‘Emirati Pioneers’ adds a dimension of national documentation to this function, turning the Fair into a space where knowledge is produced, preserved, and reintroduced.

The initiative also reflects the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s commitment to opening new avenues for advancing cultural activity. In recent years, the Centre has expanded its projects to include translation, publishing, research and studies, awards, and reading programmes, alongside initiatives aimed at younger generations that encourage reading, writing, and creativity.

In this context, ‘Emirati Pioneers’ becomes a natural extension of this trajectory, while adding an element connected to national cultural memory. It views individual experiences as part of the stages through which modern Emirati culture has taken shape.

Furthermore, the initiative carries an important dimension related to the transfer of experience between generations. Documenting the journey of a cultural figure, writer, media professional, or institution builder reveals paths of formation, work, and experience, while offering new generations models they can read, draw inspiration from, and build upon. By doing so, the initiative turns cultural biography into learning material, a source for research, and a gateway to understanding the transformations that shaped the Emirati scene.

The ‘Emirati Pioneers’ initiative gains further significance as an annual, cumulative project. Each edition adds a name, an experience, and a new layer to the record of Emirati culture, gradually building a multi-generational knowledge map that traces the transformations of literature, media, art, and cultural and intellectual institutions in the UAE.

In this sense, it does not seek to retrieve the past merely to celebrate it, but to repurpose it as a reference for shaping the future. When biography becomes a book, testimony becomes a document, and individual experience becomes material available to researchers and readers, cultural heritage becomes a living part of society, rather than merely a record preserved in memory.

This approach strengthens the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s role as a platform for producing the narratives of Emirati culture, documenting its leading figures, showcasing its achievements, and presenting its experiences to local, Arab, and international audiences.