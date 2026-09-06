CBUAE participates virtually in sixth Preparatory Committee meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) participated virtually in the sixth meeting of the Preparatory Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Central Bank Governors' Committee, held today via videoconference to discuss ways to further enhance financial cooperation among GCC countries.

The CBUAE delegation was led by Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability, and included Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Head of the International and domestic Affairs, along with senior CBUAE officials.

During the meeting, the Committee discussed key issues related to recent monetary and financial developments in GCC countries, reviewed current and planned initiatives under the joint GCC work programme for central banks, and explored ways to further enhance international cooperation in the monetary and banking sectors, while benefitting from leading global experiences and best practices.

The Committee also reviewed the latest developments regarding the agreement to link payment systems among GCC countries.

In addition, the meeting considered the recommendations of the technical committees and working groups on banking supervision and regulation, payment systems, cybersecurity, as well as the efforts undertaken by GCC countries in the areas of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), in support of stronger and more resilient financial systems across the region.

The UAE’s participation, represented by the CBUAE, in this meeting reaffirms its firm commitment to supporting the process of joint economic and monetary integration among GCC countries, and to exchanging views and expertise to further enhance the stability and growth of the banking and financial sector in the region.