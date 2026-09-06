SCI promotes culture of giving among youth

SHARJAH, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity International (SCI), announced the graduation of the second cohort of the association’s “Makers of Good” programme, comprising 13 graduates.

This initiative is part of SCI's efforts to instill a culture of charitable work and promote the values of giving and volunteering among children and youth.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem stated that the graduation of the second cohort of “Makers of Good” is part of a strategy developed by SCI to be an integral part of the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah. This strategy focuses on preparing a conscious generation of children and youth in various fields, particularly in the field of charitable work, which is considered a fundamental pillar in building and strengthening society.