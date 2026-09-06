ADNEC Group announces packed second half of 2026 with 297 events at its UAE-based venues

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is set for a record-breaking second half of 2026 across its UAE-based venues.

Together, its two venues will host 297 events, underscoring the Group's role in delivering world-class event experiences across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, catering to both international audiences and local communities alike.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is preparing for one of its most expansive event seasons yet, with a packed calendar reflecting the emirate's continued growth as a leading destination for business and leisure tourism, knowledge exchange, and global gatherings.

21% of the exhibitions and four international associations will be taking place for the first time in the Middle East, further solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and global connectivity.

This wide variety of events span key sectors including energy, artificial intelligence, defence, healthcare, education, food security, finance, fashion, marine lifestyle, health and wellness and sustainability, reinforcing the venue's reputation as a hub for large-scale, world-class events of all kinds.

ADNEC Centre Al Ain, by contrast, has cemented its position as a community-focused venue, hosting events that bring the city together through cultural exhibitions, indoor sporting events, celebrations of academic achievement, and entertainment.

The second half of 2026 will see a series of exhibitions, conferences, corporate meetings, graduations and public events, as the centre continues to grow as a venue for a wide range of gatherings in the region.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The upcoming event season at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain reflects the resilience of the events industry and the continued international confidence in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for global gatherings. Our venues remain the region's premier destinations for hosting and organising world-class events, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, investors, and communities from around the world.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said, "The second half of 2026 will showcase the strength, diversity, and scale of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain event calendars. From major global congresses and flagship exhibitions to cultural festivals, specialist industry forums, and community-focused events, our venue continues to provide a platform that supports business growth, knowledge exchange, and Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international events destination.”

July 2026

Throughout July and August, Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2026 took place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, which provided the community of Abu Dhabi the opportunity to enjoy the Middle East and North Africa’s largest indoor sporting experiences. The Money Expo was also held for the first time at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 8 to 9 July, providing a platform for financial professionals, institutions, and investors to explore the latest trends in banking, investment, trading, and fintech.

At the ADNEC Centre Al Ain, several school graduations were held celebrating academic achievements from institutions across the UAE. Additionally, the fourth edition of Al Ain Summer Sports ran through July until 19 August, providing the city of Al Ain with the ideal sporting destination where health, fitness, community, and family come together for an unforgettable summer experience.

August featured the start of the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), one of the region’s largest events dedicated to culture, heritage, outdoor pursuits, hunting, equestrianism, and traditional sports. ADIHEX 2026 took place from 28 August until 6 September and was the largest in the event’s history, bringing together exhibitors, enthusiasts, families, and visitors from across the UAE, the region, and beyond.

September 2026

September marks a significant ramp-up in activity at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The month opens with the fan-favourite Middle East Film and Comic Con, taking place from 11 to 13 September. The event will unite thousands of visitors from across the Middle East and beyond to celebrate pop culture, films, television, gaming, comics, collectibles, and entertainment.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair returns from 13 to 18 September, celebrating literature, publishing, creativity, and intellectual exchange on a regional and global scale. As Abu Dhabi’s dedicated real estate event targeting investors and consumers, IREIS will provide a platform for property developers, investors, homebuyers, and real estate professionals.

The Ajban Defence Industry & Technology Exhibition will take place from 21 to 22 September, addressing supply chain and manufacturing challenges across the defence industry and highlighting opportunities for local and regional defence capabilities.

The Education Interface will take place from 22 to 23 September, focusing on academic disciplines and educational pathways aligned with the evolving demands of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s future labour market. Also in September, Teeb Al Hazm, one of the region’s most carefully curated perfume exhibitions, will take place from 25 September to 5 October, bringing together leading fragrance houses, perfumers, retailers, and enthusiasts.

Taking place for the first time in the region, the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, hosted by the Government of the United Arab Emirates, will be held from 26 September to 1 October.

The congress will bring together governments, civil society, academia, and experts to explore practical solutions that support security, justice, and prosperity for all. The month closes with the LiveX Exhibition, taking place from 29 September to 1 October, bringing together the people, ideas, and projects shaping Abu Dhabi’s next chapter in sustainable living.

The ADNEC Centre Al Ain features the Shamma Al Marar event from 24 to 27 September, showcasing a curated selection of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. Additionally, a Candle Light Concert will take place on 25 September, bringing the community of Al Ain together with classical music in a serene candlelight setting.

October will be one of the busiest months of the year at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. AI Everything Abu Dhabi begins on 6 October. The event opens with the AI Summit, a global meeting point focused on shaping AI policy, power, and strategy, followed by the AI Expo from 6 to 7 October, which will provide a comprehensive platform for innovation, collaboration, and industry advancement.

Running alongside these events, Global Food Week will take place from 6 to 8 October, uniting critical sectors shaping the future of food. As part of Global Food Week, the Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition will provide a dedicated platform highlighting the cultural, agricultural, and economic importance of dates in the region.

The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders’ Summit is set to return to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 19 to 20 to October, bringing together the region’s foremost thinkers on sustainability under through a collaborative platform for discussion and action. Najah Abu Dhabi opens from 18 to 21 October, providing students, parents, graduates, and young professionals with guidance on higher education, training, and career opportunities.

From 19 to 22 October, the Drug Information Association Middle East and Africa Conference (DIA) will take place, serving as a key gathering for pharmaceutical, healthcare, clinical research, and regulatory affairs professionals. Following DIA, the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit will take place from 20 to 22 October, providing a global stage for innovation, collaboration, and impact. The summit will unite leaders from government, science, technology, policy, healthcare, and investment to explore the future of health systems.

The Arabian AI & Agentic Summit will take place on 26 October, bringing together enterprise innovators, government leaders, and technology pioneers to explore the next phase of artificial intelligence and agentic systems.

ADNEC Centre Al Ain will feature two fashion exhibitions, with the Sajaya Royal Fashion exhibition from 1 to 4 October and Al Ain Bride Show from 28 October to 1 November. These events celebrate the region's vibrant fashion, beauty, and wellness industries, bringing together a curated selection of local and international exhibitors from the UAE, the GCC, and beyond.

November will feature some of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s most high-profile annual events. ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event, returns from 2 to 5 November, bringing together the global energy industry for one of the world’s largest and most influential energy, oil, and gas gatherings. The event will attract tens of thousands of professionals from around the world.

The 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine Abu Dhabi 2026 will take place from 9 to 13 November. As one of the largest and most influential gatherings of its kind in the Middle East and wider region, the congress will unite senior military medical leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers, academics, and industry partners from across the globe.

The International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) will take place from 10 to 12 November. The Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi, taking place from1 to 15 November, will showcase exquisite pieces from leading regional and global jewellery and timepieces brands.

Revive ME 2026 will take place from 11 to 12 November, building on the momentum established by its 2025 edition and positioning itself as the region’s premier longevity and health-tech exhibition and conference. Tawdheef x Zaheb, the UAE’s leading Emiratisation career festival, will take place from 17 to 19 November, connecting more than 100 companies with Emirati talent and supporting national workforce development.

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show returns for its largest edition yet from 19 to 22 November, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the latest in marine lifestyle, boating, water sports, and leisure.

Within the ADNEC Centre Al Ain, the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is set to take place from 25 to 29 November. This builds on the monumental success of the inaugural edition, which saw record attendance from local, regional and international visitors for the venue.

December 2026

The 2026 UN Water Conference will take place from 8 to 10 December 2026 in the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of enhancing global water governance and further elevating water-related issues on the international agenda.

Through this extensive second-half calendar, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain continues to reinforce their role as a catalyst for business tourism, economic growth, knowledge exchange, and international collaboration. With world-class facilities, advanced infrastructure, and a proven track record of hosting major global events, the venue remains central to Abu Dhabi’s ambition to be a leading destination for international exhibitions, conferences, and live events.