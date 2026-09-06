Mohammed bin Rashid launches 'The Letters,' second part of 'Lessons from Life'

DUBAI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched his new book, "The Letters", the second part of the “Lessons from Life”.

The book opens with a letter addressed to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the first of twenty-six letters that make up the collection.

In the letter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reflected on milestones from the journey of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and on qualities he has come to know in him over decades of shared work and partnership.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote in his book “The Letters” that life has taught him that cities are built, structures rise and facilities are established, but what matters most is the spirit of the nation, the spirit that unites its people, preserves stability, inspires generations and awakens the enthusiasm of the youth. Today, he wrote, addressing Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directly, you are that spirit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "Life has taught me that our years are part of the story of our nations… Wisdom lies in adding a chapter worthy of being read by the generations to come… Today, as I near sixty years of public service in the nation's cause… I have written letters to my brothers, my children, my grandchildren, my team and my people… And to everyone who sees in our journey something worth reflecting upon."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, "I wrote these letters because our years pass… But ideas grow and endure… I wrote them because it is a trust to leave behind something that shortens the road for those who carry this duty after us… I have gathered them in a book titled 'The Letters', the second part of 'Lessons from Life'."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "And I open these letters with one addressed to my brother, friend and companion on the journey, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

Comprising twenty-six letters, "The Letters" is the second part of the "Lessons from Life" series, a collection addressed to his children and family, his team and the citizens of the UAE and readers around the world who may find in these letters, which cover a range of subjects in an emotional and reflective form, inspiration from the experience of Dubai and the UAE, drawing from six decades of public service to share lessons and insights with present and future generations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid looks back on precious lessons learned, valuable experiences gained, decisions taken, projects completed and a life dedicated to serving people.

The launch of "The Letters" continues H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's commitment to sharing his experience and knowledge across different fields, while making a distinguished contribution to Arabic literature through the art of letter writing, and offering a source of inspiration for leaders, decision makers and a new generation of young people aspiring to shape the future.

Together, “The Letters" and "Lessons from Life” form a comprehensive reference documenting the leadership and human philosophy of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, placing before future generations the distillation of six decades of public service in the form of direct letters to his children, his family, his team, the people of the nation, the region and the world. As H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum intended, they remain words that move minds and hearts and serve people, a trust that shortens the path for whoever carries the torch after him.