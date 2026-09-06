DACE 2026 concludes in Dubai, draws over 350 participants from 14 countries

DUBAI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The second day of the Dubai Anesthesia Conference and Exhibition (DACE 2026), which concluded in Dubai today, examined cardiac risk and monitoring in patients undergoing non-cardiac surgery, paediatric and regional anaesthesia, and neuropathic pain management.

The inaugural edition attracted more than 350 participants from 14 countries, including over 35 international and regional speakers. Discussions focused on myocardial injury following non-cardiac surgery, non-invasive cardiac output monitoring and haemodynamic instability, alongside preoperative cardiology referrals and gastric ultrasound.

The second day also featured a hands-on workshop on ultrasound-guided regional anaesthesia, focusing on nerve blocks, catheter techniques and the use of ultrasound in spinal and epidural anaesthesia.

The inaugural conference and exhibition reinforced Dubai’s role as a regional centre for specialised medical education, scientific exchange and professional collaboration.

The accompanying exhibition featured leading medical companies, including Gulf Drug, AbbVie, New Al Farwaniya Surgicals & Medical Equipment, Masimo, B. Braun, Relicor Drugstore, City Pharmacy, KARL STORZ, MSD and MEAD Medical, among others.

DACE 2026 was organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, with the support of the Pan Arab Federation of Societies of Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Management (PAFSA).