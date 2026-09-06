Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme A Legacy of Pride, organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed toured several national and international pavilions participating in the exhibition, and reviewed a range of products and innovations presented by exhibitors that contribute to preserving Emirati heritage associated with hunting and equestrianism, enhancing its sustainability and passing it on to future generations.

He also visited several sections showcasing the latest tools and equipment in falconry, hunting, equestrianism, camping and outdoor activities, as well as arts and crafts, and programmes dedicated to preserving environmental resources, wildlife, cultural heritage, and Emirati customs and traditions.

During the tour, he was briefed on the latest technologies and innovations presented by exhibitors, as well as their efforts to develop practices and solutions related to the heritage and cultural sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of ADIHEX in preserving the UAE’s national cultural heritage and reinforcing its place among present and future generations by strengthening their connection to authentic customs, traditions and values, and fostering pride in the legacy of their forefathers, which forms an integral part of the UAE’s national identity.

The 23rd ADIHEX is the largest in the event’s history since its launch in 2003, spanning 107,000 square metres and bringing together 2,405 exhibitors and brands from 71 countries across 15 diverse sectors, including falconry and equestrian sports, hunting and safari tourism, traditional arts and crafts, and environmental and cultural heritage preservation, among other related sectors.

Significant growth in the scale and diversity of participation has been witnessed at the exhibition, underscoring its role in providing an integrated platform for enthusiasts, experts and exhibitors from around the world to exchange expertise and knowledge, and showcase the latest practices and innovations in the preservation of cultural and social heritage, traditional sports and outdoor activities.

Over 10 days, the exhibition has offered visitors a comprehensive and diverse programme of initiatives, activities, live heritage performances and interactive experiences, further strengthening its position as a leading international platform for celebrating and promoting the UAE’s rich heritage, while supporting efforts to preserve and sustain its cultural importance and pass it on to future generations as an integral part of the UAE’s history and its national and social identity.