ADIHEX 2026 draws record 2,400 firms from 71 nations

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulaziz Mohammed, official spokesperson for the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, said the success of this year’s edition reflects the global standing the exhibition has built over more than two decades as a platform combining authentic Emirati heritage with innovation across the hunting, equestrian and outdoor sectors.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the conclusion of the 23rd edition, Mohammed said the exhibition has continued to grow since its launch in 2003.

He said the 10-day edition attracted a large number of visitors and a record 2,400 companies and brands from 71 countries, alongside 55 leading local and international falcon-breeding farms.

The exhibition showcased Emirati heritage alongside the latest innovations across 15 hunting, equestrian and outdoor sectors.

Mohammed said this year’s edition featured the largest falcon auction programme in the exhibition’s history, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role in preserving cultural heritage and fostering connections among peoples. It also hosted a major purebred Arabian horse auction, supporting the preservation of cultural traditions that have been central to the exhibition since its inception.

"These achievements further consolidate ADIHEX’s position as a global platform bringing together enthusiasts and professionals in heritage, culture, hunting and equestrianism from around the world," he concluded.