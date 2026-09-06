UAE tops AJP Asia Jiu-Jitsu Championship standings

ABU DHABI,6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 concluded today at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi after three days of competition.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) and sponsored by EDGE Group, the championship attracted more than 2,000 male and female athletes representing 90 countries.

The final day featured competitions for boys and girls in the teen and youth divisions, alongside professional contests for purple, brown and black belt holders. The championship concluded with highly competitive bouts and advanced technical performances, capping three days of action featuring broad international participation.

The final day’s competitions and the winners’ medal ceremony were attended by Abdulmonem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Hamid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri and Yousef Al Batran, members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Board of Directors; Abdullah Al Wahibi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Nasser Khamis Al Marri, Director of the Olympic Sports Department, alongside a number of officials and representatives of sports entities, clubs and participating academies.

The UAE topped the overall country standings at the conclusion of the championship with 568,100 points, followed by Brazil in second place with 153,200 points and Kuwait in third with 107,440 points. Russia finished fourth with 76,680 points, while Jordan placed fifth with 60,720 points.

In the academy standings, the UAE’s Commando Group claimed first place with 128,300 points, followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in second with 77,000 points, while ADMA International finished third with 64,880 points.

Yousef Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the championship witnessed intense competition and advanced technical levels, reflecting the significant development of jiu-jitsu and the continued expansion of its global participation base.

“Throughout the championship, we witnessed strong competition and closely matched levels among the athletes, particularly on the final day, which brought together teen, youth and professional competitors. This gave the bouts a high level of intensity and excitement, with athletes and academies participating from around the world,” Al Batran said.

He added that the broad international participation underlines Abu Dhabi’s prominent position on the global jiu-jitsu map, noting that championships of this calibre provide athletes, particularly emerging generations, with valuable opportunities to compete against different styles, gain experience and further develop their technical abilities in a highly competitive environment.

For his part, Sultan Al Qahtani, coach of Saudi Fight Club, praised the championship’s high organisational standards, saying the team achieved distinguished results during its participation, including gold medals and two silver medals.

“We are pleased with what Saudi Fight Club athletes achieved in this championship, particularly given the strength of the competition and the presence of athletes from different schools and academies,” Al Qahtani said. “The championship was organised to an exceptional standard, and we witnessed a high level of professionalism across all aspects, from the preparation of the competition areas and scheduling of bouts to the services provided to teams and athletes.”

He added, “Taking part in a championship of this scale in Abu Dhabi represents an important experience for our athletes, giving them the opportunity to compete against athletes of varying levels and gain further experience. We hope to build on the results we achieved and continue participating in Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro championships in the coming period.”

The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship forms part of a series of international events organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro across different continents, aimed at expanding participation in the sport, strengthening its global