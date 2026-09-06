Antonelli claims historic Monza victory as Mercedes secures Italian Grand Prix

MONZA, Italy, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli stormed through the field from 19th on the grid to claim a historic victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to win at Monza in 60 years.

Starting near the back due to an engine penalty, Antonelli staged a relentless comeback through traffic to close down teammate George Russell.

A decisive late-race overtake secured a 1-2 finish for Mercedes and extended Antonelli’s lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing third. McLaren’s Lando Norris crossed the line in fourth, followed by teammate Oscar Piastri in fifth and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in sixth. The race saw an early red flag after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a heavy crash, though he escaped uninjured. The victory marks Antonelli’s seventh win of the season, consolidating his title push on home soil.