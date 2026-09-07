Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy offers free Canva AI-powered design tools to SMEs

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is offering free access to Canva’s advanced design and visual communication tools through the ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, as part of its strategic partnership with the global visual communication platform announced earlier this year.

The offer is now available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals and includes innovative AI-powered solutions designed to enhance their competitiveness and support the growth of Dubai’s business ecosystem.

Exclusive to Dubai Chamber of Commerce members, eligible SMEs and individuals in Dubai can access a free Canva Business subscription, which provides access to a wide range of advanced tools for creating visual content for one year including social media designs, presentations, websites, and videos. It also includes Brand Kits to support effective team collaboration, as well as AI-powered features that simplify content creation and reduce the need for specialist design expertise. Each company can add up to 50 employees, strengthening capabilities within organisations and the wider business community.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated, “Providing access to Canva’s design and visual communication tools through the ‘Business in Dubai’ platform represents an important step in our efforts to drive the growth of Dubai’s digital economy. By making professional AI-powered design capabilities more accessible to SMEs, we are helping businesses streamline their operations and enabling entrepreneurs to strengthen their digital presence. This reflects our commitment to creating a supportive business environment that gives companies the agility they need to grow, innovate, and scale.”

Canva has seen incredible growth in Dubai since establishing its presence in the market. Today, over 5M designs are published on Canva every month by people living in the UAE.

Ahmad Iqbal, General Manager, MENAP at Canva, said, “At Canva, our mission is to empower everyone to design, and our partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy extends that vision by giving SMEs in Dubai access to professional, AI-powered tools. We want to enable entrepreneurs and teams to turn ideas into impactful content quickly and easily, build stronger brands, and connect more effectively with their customers. Through this initiative, we look forward to supporting the growth of Dubai’s business community and contributing to the acceleration of digital transformation and the creative economy across the region.”

To benefit from the Canva Business offer, eligible companies must be a member of Dubai Chambers, employ no more than 500 people, and have no current or previous paid subscription to any Canva plan. Companies with Dubai-issued trade licenses will be eligible for the Canva offer in the near future.

The offer forms part of the agreement signed between Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Canva on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026 to establish the company’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

The partnership aims to support 250,000 digital SMEs and individuals over the next five years, in line with national strategies for digital transformation and artificial intelligence.