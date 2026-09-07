UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominates Tour of Britain with stage win, overall title

EDINBURGH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgian rider Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates-XRG claimed the overall title of the 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain after successfully defending the green jersey on stage 5, the final stage raced in the Scottish Borders, taking the Emirati squad’s 71st victory of the season.

It was an extra special final day for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with Nils Politt taking stage 5 and landing the team’s 70th win of 2026, just seconds before Wellens crossed the line to secure the overall title.

The Emirati squad produced a remarkable team performance throughout the stage, decimating the peloton in the crosswinds and heading up the road with five of its riders in a front group of eight.

Their attack came more than 80 kilometres from the finish, with the team making the most of Duddy Bank, a 1.9-kilometre climb at 5.5 percent. It was on this climb that Wellens, Politt, Mikkel Bjerg, Florian Vermeersch and Benoît Cosnefroy took their leave from the pack, producing an impressive team performance.

For Wellens, the win is his second of the season and his first general classification success since the 2024 Renewi Tour. It was also the 10th GC win of his career and his 43rd professional victory.

The Belgian had taken the overall lead during stage 4 on Saturday following a stellar display that launched him into the green jersey, which he successfully defended on the final stage.

Raced completely within the Scottish Borders, to and from Earlston, stage 5 of the Tour of Britain took the peloton into the nearby Lammermuir Hills. The race began under wet and stormy conditions before the weather gradually cleared in the afternoon.

A four-rider breakaway went up the road as the stage left Earlston, including Ben Wiggins of Team Great Britain. Their advantage was soon pegged at the two-and-a-half-minute mark, with Fix All Quick-Step combining with Decathlon CMA CGM and UAE Team Emirates-XRG to marshal the front of the peloton.

The main tests of the day were Redstone Rigg, Duddy Bank and Hardens Hill, with the trio of categorised climbs falling in the middle of the stage. In the green jersey, Wellens was surrounded by his teammates and remained in prime position, with the team focused on defending the green jersey and warding off any attacks.

Under the impetus of Netcompany-INEOS, the race was torn to pieces in the crosswinds. The British squad started the move, but UAE Team Emirates-XRG soon came to define it, with five of its riders going up the road alongside Filippo Ganna of Netcompany-INEOS and leaving the peloton in their wake.

As the leading group approached the final 10 kilometres, their advantage had stretched to beyond a minute. Politt then grabbed his chance, attacking from the front and going clear of his rivals before crossing the finish line alone to take the stage victory, the 10th win of his career.

Florian Vermeersch finished second on the stage, Benoît Cosnefroy fourth, Mikkel Bjerg seventh and Tim Wellens eighth.

With these results, UAE Team Emirates-XRG ended this year’s Tour of Britain in spectacular fashion, combining Wellens’ overall victory with a stage win for Politt and a win in the team classification.

The whole squad took to the podium in Earlston to celebrate a job well done after a commanding performance that delivered UAE Team Emirates-XRG its maiden victory in the Lloyds Tour of Britain and added another milestone to its exceptional season.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG had gone on the front foot in Lincoln on the opening stage, placing both Wellens and teammate Florian Vermeersch inside the top 10. This was followed by a crosswinds battle on stage 2, in which the Emirati team moved Wellens up to second overall.

The race-winning move came on the Queen stage between Helmsley and Leyburn, when Wellens and his teammates went on the attack in the Yorkshire Dales. The Belgian dropped race leader Lewis Askey and rode himself into the green jersey.