Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai launches Sama to support women in workforce

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai has launched Sama, a dynamic platform for women at all stages of their careers, with diverse opportunities and initiatives for ongoing learning, professional development and employment support to maximise impact in gender equity.

The dedicated platform provides a year-round, nurturing ecosystem. Its name comes from the Arabic word for ‘sky’, symbolising ambition, openness and limitless growth. Sama is delivered in partnership with HSBC, which will provide funding and help bridge training with real workplace expectations, and supported by the Expo City Dubai Foundation.

The launch is timed alongside the second edition of the Return to Work programme, which empowers women ready to relaunch their careers after a break, building on the interest in and impact of its first edition.

Maha Gorton, Head of Women’s Pavilion, Expo City Dubai, said, “The Return to Work pilot underscored just how many talented women are looking to confidently re-enter the workforce and highlighted the wider spectrum of career challenges they face. Addressing the demand for sustained, targeted solutions, Sama builds on the programme’s momentum and widens its impact by offering continued access to crucial skills training, community and connection opportunities to support more women and help advance gender equity.”

In addition to carrying forward the Return to Work programme, new initiatives under Sama include Sama Skills Sessions – launching in early 2027 – which will offer learning and development through practical workshops, masterclasses and curated learning resources across topics including CV and interview preparation, AI and workplace technologies and financial literacy.

A dedicated annual Sama Employer Engagement gathering will highlight talent skill gaps and inform specialised employer training and structured employer-returner referral pathways. Complementing these offerings, a dedicated digital portal with around-the-clock accessibility will enable Sama participants to continue learning at their own pace.

HSBC, whose support contributed to the success of Return to Work pilot, will continue supporting Sama via one-to-one mock interviews, structured feedback, and networking workshops aligned to real job descriptions, with senior leadership directly involved in key programme milestones.

David Ramos, Head of Philanthropy MENAT, HSBC, said, “Supporting initiatives that promote gender diversity and advance women’s growth and leadership reflects HSBC’s commitment to building a more inclusive future. We recognise the depth of experience on offer, and initiatives like Sama play an important role in helping women strengthen skills and access meaningful pathways back into the workforce.”

Sama builds on the huge success of the Return to Work pilot, delivered by C3 – Companies Creating Change. Around one third of the inaugural cohort are now in full-time employment and 10 per cent are successfully pursuing entrepreneurship and/or freelance work, with roles ranging from finance to operations and production.

Sama embodies the belief of the Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai – that a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world begins with the full and equal participation of women – with a wider multi-year roadmap to build on and scale impact across the UAE and regionally.

Women are invited to register their interest in Sama and its various offerings here. Registrations for the second cohort for the Return to Work programme are open from 7-27 September and also available via the Sama webpage.