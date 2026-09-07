Meraas awards over AED590 million main construction contract for City Walk Crestlane

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded Parkway International Contracting a main construction contract worth more than AED590 million for the delivery of 394 apartments across four residential buildings as part of Phase 3 at City Walk Crestlane.

According to a press release issued today, construction has already commenced, with completion anticipated by Q3 2028.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “Crestlane’s continued expansion reflects sustained demand for design-led urban living in central Dubai. This main construction award advances the next stage of delivery.”