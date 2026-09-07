Sultan bin Ahmed receives UOS Emirati scholarship students

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), received at his office at the university a number of students who had returned from an academic study-abroad programme as part of the “Emirati Student Scholarship Programme” organised by UOS.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the students who completed the spring and summer semesters of the 2025–2026 academic year at prestigious international universities. His Highness praised their efforts throughout the programme and wished them success in their academic pursuits and future careers.

During the meeting, the President of UOS was briefed on the various components of the academic scholarship programme. His Highness highlighted the importance of academic exchange between universities, noting that such opportunities reflect the University of Sharjah’s continued development and enable its students to participate in international programmes at leading academic institutions worldwide.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed noted that these experiences contribute to strengthening the university’s international presence while enriching the academic and professional development of students across various disciplines.

The meeting also highlighted the experiences of students returning from their study-abroad programmes and the key academic and practical benefits they gained during their time overseas, including building academic relationships with fellow students from around the world. They also discussed the main benefits and challenges they encountered while studying abroad, as well as the social experience of learning about different cultures.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the students expressed their gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi for receiving them and taking an interest in their experiences. They noted that His Highness's engagement reflects his commitment to following up on matters concerning university students, particularly those studying abroad, while helping enhance the outcomes of the scholarship programme and further develop its mechanisms in the future.