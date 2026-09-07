‘Donate Your Device’ provides more than 1,500 refurbished digital devices to students in UAE

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Digital School, one of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has provided more than 1,500 refurbished digital devices through its “Donate Your Device” initiative, in partnership with the Tarahum Charity Foundation. The initiative aims to support students from the most vulnerable and underprivileged groups across the UAE as the new academic year begins, enabling them to continue their educational journeys with the digital tools they need for learning.

The initiative forms part of the “Giving and Hope” Back-to-School Campaign, supporting students from low-income families, orphans and other vulnerable groups as they begin the new academic year with confidence. By providing refurbished digital devices, it helps ensure they have the tools they need to continue their education and benefit from digital learning opportunities.

The Digital School is providing more than 1,500 refurbished digital devices, including 48 laptops, and 1,085 tablets, enhancing access to essential digital learning tools for students supported by Tarahum Charity Foundation.

The devices were collected from various institutions and organisations across the UAE as part of the Digital School’s “Donate Your Device” initiative. They subsequently underwent specialised refurbishment and reconditioning processes in accordance with technical standards, transforming used devices into educational tools that open new horizons for learning and giving technology a new lease of life in support of students.

Khalid Al Qasim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tarahum Charity Foundation, said, “We are proud of our partnership with the Digital School, which highlights the importance of coordinated community efforts in supporting students and advancing initiatives that make a positive impact on the lives of beneficiaries. Providing refurbished digital devices to students from beneficiary families will help them begin the new academic year with confidence and continue their educational journeys. It also reflects the values of giving, solidarity and social responsibility that characterise UAE society.”

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Digital School, said, “The ‘Donate Your Device’ initiative reflects the Digital School’s commitment to expanding its educational impact, not only globally but also within the UAE, through effective community partnerships that support students and empower them to continue their education. Our collaboration with Tarahum Charity Foundation represents a model that brings together education and sustainability by giving devices donated by institutions and organisations across the UAE a new lease of life and transforming them into educational tools that support students and reinforce the values of giving and social responsibility.”

The initiative represents a model that combines education and sustainability by refurbishing electronic devices and extending their operational lifespan. This contributes to reducing electronic waste and transforming it into sustainable educational opportunities. It also reflects the culture of giving and social responsibility in the UAE, with institutions and organisations from across the country contributing by donating their digital devices so they can be refurbished and repurposed to empower students and support their educational journeys.

The Digital School launched the “Donate Your Device” campaign to engage individuals and institutions across the community in providing digital learning tools to students in underserved communities. The campaign collects used electronic devices, refurbishes those suitable for reuse and makes them available to support students’ education, while other devices are recycled in accordance with appropriate environmental practices.

The campaign’s second edition is being organised in partnership with the Digital School, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) and Ecyclex, with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It aims to collect 100,000 used electronic devices, strengthening the integration of educational, humanitarian and environmental sustainability impacts.

The campaign’s first edition, launched in 2023 as part of the UAE’s Year of Sustainability activities, successfully collected 50,000 electronic devices and recycled 120 tonnes of electronic waste. It also generated significant environmental benefits, including reducing carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 122 tonnes, saving 170,000 litres of fuel, and protecting approximately 32,000 square feet of land from pollution caused by electronic waste.

The Digital School, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020 as part of the dissemination of education and knowledge pillar, aims to empower students through digital learning options in areas and regions where suitable conditions or the resources required to continue their education are unavailable. It also provides a high-quality option for blended and distance learning, primarily targeting underserved communities, refugees and displaced persons.

Tarahum Charity Foundation is one of the leading charitable organisations in the UAE. It provides support to low-income families, orphans and the most vulnerable groups through sustainable humanitarian and community programmes and initiatives. The Foundation also focuses on building effective partnerships with government entities, the private sector and community organisations to strengthen social solidarity, empower beneficiaries and improve their quality of life, in line with the values of giving and social responsibility that characterize the UAE.