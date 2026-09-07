UAE showcases preparations for hosting 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in partnership with the National Media Authority (NMA), held a UAE Media Briefing on Monday outlining the UAE’s preparations to host the 2026 UN Water Conference from 8th to 10th December, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal. The Conference reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening water security and advancing global efforts to develop practical and sustainable solutions for water resource management and ensure access to clean water and sanitation for all.

The National Media Authority hosted the media briefing in line with efforts to enhance coordination among national entities and ensure comprehensive media coverage of major international initiatives and events. The briefing also supports the UAE’s role as a global platform for dialogue and collaborative solutions, while drawing attention to key issues related to water security, sustainable development and climate change.

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, participated in the briefing, highlighting the significance of the UAE’s hosting of the Conference, the latest developments in preparations, and the Conference’s role in strengthening international dialogue and accelerating efforts to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for all.

The 2026 UN Water Conference focuses on translating international commitments into actionable measures and strengthening the integration of finance, technology and innovation to develop practical solutions in the water sector, while building international partnerships capable of delivering sustainable and scalable impact.

Balalaa said that the UAE’s hosting of the 2026 UN Water Conference, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal, reflects its commitment to supporting multilateral action and strengthening global cooperation in addressing water challenges. He noted that the Conference represents a pivotal moment to unite efforts and accelerate the translation of international commitments into tangible action that supports the sustainable management of water resources.

He explained that the Conference provides a platform bringing together governments, international organisations, financial institutions, the private sector, experts and civil society to explore ways to strengthen cooperation, exchange knowledge and expertise, and develop practical and sustainable solutions for water resource management. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to sustained collaboration with the international community to ensure that the 2026 UN Water Conference marks a genuine turning point in climate and water action by accelerating innovation and adopting sustainable technological solutions that safeguard the future of generations to come.

Balalaa highlighted the importance of the media briefing, organised by the National Media Authority in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in showcasing the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference, the outcomes of recent international engagements and consultations, and the key priorities for the next phase, helping raise awareness of water issues and support national and international efforts to address them.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, said that NMA’s organisation of the briefing reflects the strategic partnership and close integration among national entities, as well as efforts to unify media and communication activities accompanying the UAE’s preparations for the Conference and enhance media readiness in line with the UAE’s standing and the scale of this international event.

He added that the Conference marks an important milestone in advancing water issues on the international agenda and showcasing the UAE’s approach to fostering international cooperation, knowledge exchange and partnerships to address water-related challenges. He noted that the Authority is providing comprehensive media support for the Conference to ensure access to key information and messages and effectively communicate the event’s significance and outcomes to audiences at home and abroad.

Al Shehhi explained that the media plays a pivotal role in raising public awareness of water challenges and the importance of contributing to efforts to address them, noting that the briefing marks the beginning of an integrated media and awareness campaign accompanying the UAE’s preparations through to the Conference.

The 2026 UN Water Conference aims to accelerate the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which seeks to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, while strengthening international cooperation to address growing challenges facing water resources worldwide.

The UAE will host the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, bringing together representatives of governments, international organisations, financial institutions, the private sector, academia and civil society to strengthen partnerships and accelerate the development of practical and sustainable solutions to global water challenges.