Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference launches Book2Screen Challenge

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC) 2026 has launched the Book2Screen Challenge, a new initiative giving Arab publishers the opportunity to explore the potential of their published books and stories for screen adaptation and develop them into projects that can be presented to content creators and producers in the animation industry.

With submissions open until 1st October, the challenge aims to create a practical link between publishing and animation by exploring how Arabic books can be developed as intellectual property across different forms of content. Publishers may submit novels, graphic novels, children’s books and literary series for consideration as potential animated films or series.

Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SACC, said, “Arab publishers have a wealth of stories, characters and worlds that can extend beyond the book. Bringing them to the screen requires different tools and a new way of presenting them to the content industry. The Book2Screen Challenge gives publishers the opportunity to explore that potential and present their works in ways suited to the animation and content industries.”

She added, “We believe Arabic books contain stories that can reach screens worldwide. The diversity and richness of Arabic literature provide content creators with a wealth of material for new works aimed at diverse audiences and markets. By connecting publishers with animation creators, we want to open new opportunities for these stories to reach audiences around the world.”

Each publisher may submit one title in Arabic or English through the conference’s website. Entries must include details of the book, story, characters and visual elements, reasons for its suitability for adaptation into an animated film or series, market performance indicators, and confirmation that the publisher holds the audiovisual adaptation rights.

The first-place winner will receive AED15,000, the second AED7,000 and the third AED4,000. The winners will also receive support to present their projects visually and professionally to the content industry.

First-place winner will have the opportunity to produce a professional book trailer with an Arab animation studio. The one-minute trailer will use 2D or 3D animation to present the story and characters and will be jointly owned by the publisher and Sharjah Book Authority. It may be used to promote the project at audiovisual content markets, international book fairs and pitch events for streaming platforms. The second- and third-place winners will each have the opportunity to develop a pitch deck.

The challenge is part of SACC’s efforts to strengthen professional links between publishing and visual content industries and create new opportunities for Arabic intellectual property across different media. It also gives publishers and rights holders new ways to present their works and reach wider markets and audiences.