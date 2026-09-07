UAE pension laws build more secure future for Emirati women: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) affirmed that empowering Emirati women is a key pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development strategy, given their pivotal role in the nation’s progress, their active contributions across various professional fields, and their influence in supporting their families and inspiring their communities.

As part of its efforts to mark Emirati Women’s Month, the Authority shed light on the social protection umbrella provided by the pension and social security systems, which are specifically designed to meet the needs of working Emirati women, enhance their financial stability, and enable them to ensure a more secure future, all within a comprehensive legislative framework that accommodates the various stages of their professional and personal lives.

GPSSA data reflects the prominent presence of Emirati women in the labour market, with 133,514 Emirati women among the insured individuals registered with the Authority, according to the latest 2026 statistics. This strong presence underscores their active role across various fields of work in both the government and private sectors, as well as their growing contribution to the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

The data also shows that 13,238 Emirati women retirees currently benefit from GPSSA, while the number of eligible female beneficiaries amount to 16,717. In addition, 17 Emirati women are registered as insured individuals under the Self-Employment Scheme.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, said, “Emirati Women’s Month presents an ideal opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements and renew our commitment to their empowerment across all fields. The theme, ‘Together, We Emerge Stronger and Better’, perfectly embodies the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation, who established a robust system for supporting Emirati women, elevating their status, and enhancing their active role in the family, society, and the workplace.”

“The impact of empowering women goes beyond simply highlighting their achievements; it is a direct investment in family stability and social cohesion,” Al Suwaidi added. “Enhancing the financial security and family stability of Emirati women reflects directly on the quality of life of their family and community. This, in turn, underscores the profound strategic and social impact of the policies and initiatives that the UAE continues to adopt to support and empower women.”

The General Pensions and Social Security Authority reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the financial security and stability of Emirati women throughout the different stages of their lives, which it strives to achieve through a comprehensive social security system that covers them from their working years all the way to retirement and beyond. Pension laws and legislation translate this commitment through a series of provisions that cater to women’s specific needs and family circumstances, providing them and their families with sustainable financial protection.

Among the most prominent aspects of this protection is the unique provision granted to women exclusively, allowing a widow to combine her own salary from employment, or her personal retirement pension, with her rightful share of her deceased husband’s pension. This crucial right helps maintain her financial stability and ensures the continuity of the family’s income following the loss of a provider.

Furthermore, Federal Law by Decree No. (57) of 2023 Concerning Pension and Social Security, significantly enhanced the protection granted to the family of the insured or the pensioner after their passing by redistributing the percentage of the pension granted to all beneficiaries. The law increased the share allocated to the widow (or widows, if there are multiple) to 40 percent of the pension, alongside 40 percent for the children (male and female), and 20 percent for the father, mother, or both. This restructuring strengthens the family’s social security umbrella and bolsters their ability to navigate potential financial changes.

In addition to the protection provided to women and their families, the pension laws take into consideration the specific trajectory of their professional and family life as working mothers. The legislation grants benefits related to the retirement age and subscription period based on the number of children, providing the mother with greater flexibility in planning her career and retirement, and helping her strike a balance between her various responsibilities.

Additionally, Federal Law by Decree No. (57) of 2023 stipulates that an insured married, divorced, or widowed woman is entitled to a pension upon the termination of her service at her request, provided she has reached the age of 55 and completed a 30-year subscription period. The law also permits a reduction of the required subscription period by two years, and the retirement age by three years, for both the fifth and sixth child. For a seventh child, the subscription period is reduced by three and a half years, and the retirement age by four years.

Together, these benefits embody a legislative process that keeps pace with the evolving needs of Emirati women throughout their lives, offering them broader options for planning their financial and retirement futures, enhancing their sense of security and stability, and empowering them to continue their vital role in their families and communities, as well as in the UAE’s ongoing development journey.