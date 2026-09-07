Aldar unveils Sei Saadiyat, bringing timeless design to Saadiyat cultural district

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar has launched Sei Saadiyat, a residential development in Saadiyat Cultural District.

The first phase of Sei Saadiyat features 265 homes across two residential buildings, while the full development comprises 778 homes across six buildings.

Residents of Sei Saadiyat are within easy reach of Saadiyat Cultural District's established institutions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, as well as the wider lifestyle experiences of Saadiyat Island.

In line with Aldar’s sustainable building practices, Sei Saadiyat is targeting Estidama Pearl 3, with smart community features and EV provisions to enhance connectivity and efficiency for residents.

The first phase of Sei Saadiyat will be available for sale from 16th September 2026.