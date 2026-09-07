Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins two awards at Gulf Green Mobility Forum in Oman

MUSCAT, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has won two awards at the Gulf Green Mobility Forum Awards 2026 in Oman, which brought together leaders, officials, experts and representatives from the transport sectors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The UAE Maritime Bundle won the Digital Innovation Award, in recognition of its innovative approach to developing and integrating digital maritime services, streamlining procedures and enhancing customer experience.

Eng. Hessa Al Malik, Advisor to the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure for Maritime Transport Affairs, also won first place in the Leading Woman in Mobility Award, in recognition of her leadership and contributions to the development of the transport ecosystem.

The Maritime Bundle was developed in line with the UAE Government’s Zero Bureaucracy Program, through redesigning the customer journey, simplifying procedures, integrating services and leveraging digital solutions. Its Gulf-level recognition builds on the success it has achieved nationally, following the UAE leadership’s recognition of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the Best Government Team in the Zero Bureaucracy category for the Maritime Bundle project.

Eng. Hessa Al Malik said, “I am proud of this achievement, which I see as a recognition of Emirati women and the enabling environment created by our wise leadership to empower women and strengthen their participation across various sectors. We are also proud of the Maritime Bundle receiving the Digital Innovation Award, which reflects the efforts of a national team that worked to redesign maritime services and simplify the customer journey, inspired by the UAE Government’s Zero Bureaucracy Program and its commitment to placing the customer at the heart of service development.”

She added, “This recognition holds particular significance for us, as it brings together recognition of national talent and innovation in the development of government services.”