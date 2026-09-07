Sharjah Judicial Department registers 50 practising lawyers

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Judicial Department’s Committee for Regulating the Affairs of Lawyers and Legal Consultants has approved the registration of 50 lawyers in the practising lawyers’ register.

The approval was made during the committee’s first meeting, attended by Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Judicial Department.

The committee reviewed a number of regulatory and professional matters relating to lawyers, as well as issues concerning registration and the practice of the profession.

The discussions aimed to improve the professional working environment and support the role of lawyers within the justice system.

Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi said lawyers are a key partner in achieving justice and safeguarding rights, highlighting the department’s commitment to developing the services and procedures provided to lawyers and creating a professional environment that supports their work and contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system.

Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbooh Al Naqbi, President of the Courts of Appeal and Chairman of the Committee for Regulating the Affairs of Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the first meeting established the committee’s working framework and mechanisms for the coming period.

He said these measures would contribute to regulating the profession and streamlining procedures related to lawyers and legal consultants. He also called on other lawyers to register in the system and complete the registration requirements in accordance with the approved procedures.

The meeting was attended by Judge Huda Abdullah Rashid Al Hassani; Judge Hisham Abdul Hamid Ibrahim Mansour; Legal Consultant Khalifa Rashid Sultan Al Khodr; lawyer Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al Rashid; lawyer Dr Iman Ahmed Al Abdouli; Legal Consultant Saeed Abdullah Ahmed Al Suwaidi, the committee’s rapporteur and Director of the Lawyers’ Affairs and Legal Consultancy Offices Department.