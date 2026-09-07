Forbes Middle East, PureHealth to host fifth Healthcare Leaders Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Forbes Middle East will host the fifth Healthcare Leaders Summit – Abu Dhabi 2026, in partnership with PureHealth, on 22nd and 23rd September at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

Held under the theme “Defining Global Standards in Healthcare Excellence”, the summit will bring together policymakers, healthcare executives and specialists from the UAE, the region and around the world to discuss policies and innovations shaping more efficient, resilient and sustainable healthcare systems.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said, “The new edition reflects the summit’s evolution into a platform that drives collaboration and practical solutions across the sector.”

She added that the event reflects a shared commitment to strengthening dialogue, accelerating advanced health solutions and translating innovation into improvements in healthcare and quality of life.

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, said, “The convergence of clinical expertise, data, AI, and intelligent technology is making healthcare more predictive, personalised, and continuous. The opportunity now is to translate these advances into better decisions, earlier interventions, and measurable improvements in health outcomes.”

She stressed the importance of collaboration in developing scalable models of care and defining new standards of excellence as healthcare increasingly focuses on anticipating risks, intervening earlier and helping people live healthier for longer.

The main stage will explore AI, longevity science, precision health and population health, with a focus on women’s health and prevention. Discussions will also examine investment models that balance growth with quality and long-term resilience.

The summit will feature Doctor’s Circle, a secondary stage offering CME-accredited sessions by Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a PureHealth entity specialising in serious and complex care. Attending physicians will be able to earn continuing education credits while engaging with leaders shaping the region’s healthcare agenda.