Abu Dhabi launches region’s first blockchain-authenticated Digital Skills Card

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), in partnership with Union Assessment and Quality Accreditation (UAC), has launched the Gulf region’s first Digital Skills Card, providing a secure, digitally verifiable record of professional skills and qualifications.

The initiative advances the adoption of blockchain-verifiable workforce credentials in the GCC and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, strengthening trust, transparency and workforce mobility.

Each card is linked to a certification awarded through personnel conformity programmes accredited by QCC and delivered by UAC. Employers, regulators and other stakeholders can scan a QR code to verify the certification’s validity and authenticity through ADI Chain, ADI Foundation’s regulation-compliant blockchain infrastructure.

The launch ceremony brought together government representatives, regulators, industry stakeholders and certified professionals. It also honoured professionals from diverse backgrounds who were among the first to receive their Digital Skills Cards.

Badr Khamis Al Shumaili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Services Sector at QCC, said, “Digitalisation is no longer merely a means of streamlining procedures; it has become a fundamental pillar for building more connected and transparent systems, grounded in trusted data.”

He added, “The launch of the Digital Skills Card is a practical step in support of this direction. It provides a secure and reliable digital means of verifying professional skills and credentials, and reinforces confidence in accredited competencies in a way that serves regulators, employers and professionals alike.”

Shahbaz Muhammad Khan, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UAC, highlighted the professionals whose assessed competencies and achievements give accreditation its value.

He said, “Verified skills can travel with the individual, be recognised across institutions and borders, and retain their value wherever a professional’s career may take them. Over time, we intend to expand the scope of the Digital Skills Card to encompass a broader range of certifications, qualifications and professional achievements.”

QCC will continue working with government entities, regulators, employers and industry stakeholders to expand digital credential solutions and enhance professional recognition, workforce quality and service standards across Abu Dhabi.

QCC supports the emirate’s quality infrastructure through standardisation, conformity assessment, testing, inspection and accreditation. UAC specialises in workforce skills assessment and accreditation for industrial sectors, with programmes aligned with regulatory requirements and labour market needs.