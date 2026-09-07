Miral announces three Harry Potter-themed lands at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Miral, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, has announced three new Harry Potter-themed lands at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest indoor theme park.

Diagon Alley, Hogwarts and the Forbidden Forest will cover approximately 63,000 square metres, with construction targeted for completion in 2029. The lands will feature Harry Potter-themed rides created exclusively for the Abu Dhabi park.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, “The introduction of the three new Harry Potter–themed lands represents a significant milestone in the continued evolution of Yas Island and the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

He said the expansion reflects Miral’s longstanding partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and supports Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and tourism ambitions, while strengthening Yas Island’s position as a global leisure and entertainment destination.

Simon Robinson, President, Global Experiences and Studio Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Introducing three new Harry Potter–themed lands allows us to deepen the connection between our iconic franchises and the guests who cherish them.”

He added that the development reflects the company’s long-term vision for immersive entertainment experiences that set new industry benchmarks.

Currently home to six themed lands, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will expand its attractions through the new Harry Potter experiences and two previously announced DC attractions, Kryptonite Collider and Superman Up and Away.

Together, these additions form part of a broader expansion that will increase the park’s overall size by more than 50 percent, adding around 70,000 square metres of theme park space and further enhancing Yas Island’s leisure and entertainment offering.