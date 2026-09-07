Abu Dhabi International Book Fair names Mohammed Al Murr first Emirati Pioneers honouree

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) has selected Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, as the first honouree of its new annual Emirati Pioneers initiative, recognising his contributions to the UAE’s cultural life and literary heritage.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) from 13th to 18th September 2026, the fair will celebrate Al Murr’s role in preserving national heritage, strengthening younger generations’ connection to Arabic and developing cultural institutions.

The initiative reflects ALC’s commitment to documenting the experiences of Emirati pioneers and presenting their achievements as national role models for future generations.

The fair will dedicate a mural to Al Murr’s life and a special pavilion displaying his publications and rare collections. A documentary tracing his career will be screened in Arabic and English, alongside cultural events exploring his contributions to literature, media and institution-building.

Al Murr has published 12 short story collections tracing social transformations in the UAE. His journalistic articles have also been compiled into several books, two of which were selected for inclusion in UAE university curricula.

His work in cultural institutions includes chairing the Cultural and Scientific Association (NADWA), founded in 1987, leading the Dubai Cultural Council in 2004 and contributing to the establishment of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority in 2008.

In the media sector, he served as Editor-in-Chief of Gulf Times and Al Bayan, addressing cultural, artistic and community issues. His interests also extend to collecting rare manuscripts, fine art and contemporary Arabic calligraphy, alongside documenting the history of postal services in the UAE and Oman.

Al Murr’s roles include Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation and membership of several academic and cultural boards.

The Emirati Pioneers initiative combines dialogue, documentation, publishing and visual production to preserve and share the legacy of influential national figures. It supports ALC’s vision of producing, circulating and preserving knowledge, while reinforcing ADIBF’s role as a platform for cultural dialogue and exchange.