WETEX 2026 to showcase integrated solutions for sustainable mobility

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026) will showcase sustainable mobility solutions spanning vehicles, clean energy, charging infrastructure and fleet management from 20th to 22nd October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the exhibition’s Green Mobility Zone will bring together electric and hydrogen vehicles, charging technologies and fleet management solutions, connecting transport operators, utilities, investors and technology providers.

The exhibition comes amid accelerating global demand for electric vehicles (EVs). According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Global EV Outlook 2026, sales grew by 20 percent to exceed 20 million in 2025, accounting for one quarter of new cars sold. Sales are projected to reach 23 million in 2026, or 28 percent of total car sales.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said, “The future of sustainable mobility requires building an integrated ecosystem that combines clean energy, advanced infrastructure, innovative digital technologies, and business and investment models capable of accelerating the transition to a low-emission green economy.”

He stressed the need for reliable charging and power supply solutions, alongside stronger collaboration among governments, companies, research institutions and investors. WETEX supports this transition by facilitating partnerships, knowledge exchange and the adoption of technologies for sustainable cities.

Charging infrastructure remains central to EV growth, with priorities extending beyond charger numbers to charging speed, station distribution, load management and fleet requirements. The IEA reported that public charging points worldwide exceeded seven million at the end of 2025, up by more than 33 percent annually.

Dubai’s EV charging points reached 2,223 in the first quarter of 2026. The emirate had 47,944 EVs at the end of 2025, compared with 37,486 a year earlier, an increase of nearly 28 percent.

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology also enables compatible EVs to return stored electricity to the grid, supporting load management and renewable energy integration. Wider adoption depends on vehicle compatibility, standards, regulation and viable business models.

Public and commercial fleets are helping advance electric mobility, with regular routes and high utilisation allowing operators to assess costs and infrastructure efficiency.

DEWA and Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) inaugurated the first phase of an ultra-fast charging hub comprising 24 charging points, each with a capacity of 360 kilowatts (kW). The hub can charge 24 vehicles simultaneously in about 35 minutes.

The initiative forms part of an agreement signed at WETEX 2025 to deploy more than 200 ultra-fast charging points for DTC’s fleet. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also aims to transition its entire public bus fleet to electric and hydrogen power by 2050.

Hydrogen offers a complementary option for heavy-duty, long-haul and high-utilisation transport, where refuelling speed and powertrain weight are significant considerations. The IEA identifies heavy-duty road transport as one of the fastest-growing fuel cell vehicle markets.

DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the first in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy. Designed to explore future applications, including transport, the project supplies some of its production to refuel hydrogen vehicles at an ENOC station in Expo City Dubai.

WETEX 2026 will highlight how these technologies can work together to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and support sustainable urban transport.