RAKEZ showcases Ras Al Khaimah’s investment proposition at AIM Congress 2026

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in AIM Congress 2026, which opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre and runs until 9th September, showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s growing proposition as a competitive destination for investment and business expansion.

RAKEZ is participating as a co-exhibitor within the Ras Al Khaimah Pavilion, alongside Marjan, RAK Chamber, RAKBANK, RAK Properties, RAK Innovation City and other participating entities, collectively presenting the breadth of the emirate’s business and investment ecosystem to global investors, entrepreneurs and decision-makers.

Commenting on the significance of AIM Congress, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The UAE’s investment momentum speaks for itself. In 2025, the country attracted a record AED177.3 billion in foreign direct investment, marking its fourth consecutive year of record inflows and placing it ninth globally for inbound FDI. This reflects the confidence international investors have in the UAE as a place to establish, expand and compete.”

“At Ras Al Khaimah, we are building on that momentum by offering businesses a competitive operating environment, strong infrastructure and connectivity, access to regional and international markets, and an ecosystem designed to support growth. AIM Congress gives us an important platform to engage directly with investors and demonstrate how RAKEZ can support them at every stage, from market entry to long-term expansion,” he added.

During the three-day event, the RAKEZ team is engaging with prospective investors, business leaders and strategic partners from international markets, highlighting its comprehensive range of business set-up solutions and facilities, spanning from flexible workspaces and offices to warehouses, industrial facilities and land, complemented by a range of support services designed to simplify establishment and ongoing operations.

This offering supports a diverse business community that today comprises more than 50,000 active companies from close to 200 across more than 50 sectors.

The scale and diversity of this community reflect Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal to businesses at different stages of growth, and from a wide range of industries and markets.

AIM Congress provides a timely platform to take this proposition to a global audience, bringing together leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators to explore new investment pathways, sustainable economic growth, digital transformation and international partnerships.

Through its presence within the Ras Al Khaimah Pavilion, RAKEZ is contributing to the emirate’s wider investment story and strengthening its visibility among businesses seeking opportunities to establish, expand and grow across the UAE and wider region.