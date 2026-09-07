Dubai Environment Conference 2026 advances national sustainability strategies, global partnerships

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the inaugural Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026 represents an important contribution to environmental action in the UAE, reflecting coordinated national and local efforts to support the implementation of national environment and sustainability strategies.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the event, she said the conference comes as the world faces mounting environmental challenges, including wildfires, melting ice and other environmental phenomena and disasters.

These challenges underline the need to intensify efforts to protect ecosystems, conserve natural resources and ensure their sustainability for future generations.

She added that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is working with the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, one of its strategic partners, and local entities across the country to translate national strategies into practical programmes and initiatives.

These efforts also aim to strengthen cooperation with the government and private sectors, with a focus on engaging community members in environmental action.

Al Dahak noted that the broad participation in the exhibition and panel discussions reflects the importance of cooperation across sectors to achieve environmental objectives.

She emphasised that the UAE places a high priority on environmental conservation nationally and globally, recognising that environmental protection transcends borders and that safeguarding ecosystems requires effective international cooperation.

She highlighted the UAE’s active contribution to international agreements, alongside the launch of national platforms and initiatives supporting environmental objectives. These include Tahweel, a platform for trading recyclable materials launched by the ministry in cooperation with BEEAH as part of the integrated waste management agenda, helping to advance the circular economy and reduce waste sent to landfill.

She added that the UAE’s efforts also encompass projects and programmes to protect biodiversity and fulfil its commitments under international agreements, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Al Dahak explained that the technological solutions adopted by the UAE in this field have attracted interest from several countries.

Through its participation in these agreements, the UAE shares its experience and technological solutions and exchanges expertise to extend their benefits globally.