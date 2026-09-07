Sharjah expands educational infrastructure with new schools, nurseries, upgraded facilities

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW) is expanding and upgrading educational infrastructure across the emirate through school and nursery projects, new academic and sports facilities, and maintenance programmes to improve learning environments.

The projects are coordinated with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) to ensure compliance with educational standards, licensing and operational requirements, including safety and early childhood provision.

In Sharjah, SDPW completed Muhadhab School in 60 days, transforming a 30,000-square-metre site into an educational complex accommodating 400 students. Its kindergarten and nursery facilities serve 150 children, while the building for grades one to four accommodates 250 students.

The school includes 16 classrooms across both buildings, libraries, science and computer laboratories, medical facilities, multi-purpose play areas and a 117-seat theatre.

The department also completed expansions of the Early Childhood Centre in Al Sayouh, adding four classrooms across 770 square metres for 96 children, and the Early Childhood Centre in Al Rahmaniya, adding six classrooms across 1,000 square metres for 150 children.

Maintenance at Al Qulaia Nursery included flooring, doors, ceilings, car park canopies, painting, air conditioning and electrical work. Four government nurseries remain under construction in Al Abar, for the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and in Al Mawrada, Kashisha and Al Nouf.

SDPW also completed maintenance at the Pakistani Islamic School in Al Ghubaiba, covering approximately 8,000 square metres of buildings and facilities. Works included concrete repairs, roof waterproofing, refurbishment of toilets and ceilings, replacement of damaged fittings and installation of rubber flooring in sports areas.

In Al Dhaid, construction of Victoria International School in Al Thumama has reached 73 percent completion. The campus will include administration buildings, a theatre, a multi-purpose sports hall, kindergarten and nursery facilities, and classrooms. Playground covering and maintenance works at Al Bustan Nursery are 84 percent complete.

In Al Madam, work includes the construction of Tawila Nursery and the expansion of Khalifa Al Hamza American School. The completed first phase of the school expansion comprises a 145-square-metre addition with a classroom, activity room and supervisor’s office, alongside a 365-square-metre girls’ section with four classrooms, a laboratory and supervisor’s office.

The classrooms were handed over at the start of the academic year. Two dining facilities remain under construction, a 340-square-metre main facility accommodating 80 students and a 250-square-metre kindergarten facility serving 50 children. These and the remaining buildings are scheduled for handover in November.

In Kalba, SDPW completed the second phase of Victoria School, adding laboratories, classrooms, a theatre and separate libraries for boys and girls. A new sports complex includes a multi-purpose hall and semi-Olympic swimming pool.

Secondary school facilities at Al Sidra Private School were also completed, including two indoor sports halls, classrooms, physics, chemistry, biology and computer laboratories, prayer rooms, clinics and staff facilities.

Al Ghail Nursery in Kalba has been completed, while Khor Kalba Nursery is 40 percent complete. Both provide facilities for children from infancy to four years, including classrooms, indoor and outdoor play areas, multi-purpose halls and supporting amenities.

In Khorfakkan, completed projects include Al Lulu’iya Nursery, with 10 classrooms accommodating 200 children, administrative offices, a central kitchen and play areas. The University Nursery has also been completed, providing three classrooms, a preparatory kitchen and indoor and outdoor play areas.

Maintenance at Al Qadisiyah and Shis nurseries included painting, replacement of reception areas and upgrades to play area flooring.

In Dibba Al Hisn, soil improvement works are under way for the North District Nursery, which will include four classrooms and service rooms. Maintenance at Dibba Al Hisn Nursery has been completed, including interior and exterior painting, replacement of the reception area and improved play area flooring.

The projects support Sharjah’s efforts to increase educational capacity, strengthen early childhood services and provide safe, modern facilities across the emirate.