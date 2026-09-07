Dubai Environment Conference 2026 unites sectors to turn sustainability goals into practical solutions

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026 is bringing together decision-makers, experts and representatives of government entities, private companies and academic institutions to explore innovative solutions and initiatives supporting sustainability and resource conservation.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), participants emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation across sectors, exchanging expertise and building partnerships to advance environmental and climate action.

Abdulrahman Al Marzooqi, Director of the Environmental Sustainability Department at the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, said the event, held under the theme “Protecting Our Environment… Securing Our Future”, provides an important regional platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and translating environmental ideas into practical solutions and initiatives.

He said the conference highlights key environmental and climate priorities, namely climate change, biodiversity and nature reserves, food security, natural resources, the circular economy and environmental artificial intelligence. These reflect an integrated vision linking nature conservation and resource sustainability with innovation and technology.

Al Marzooqi noted that the event’s significance extends beyond its sessions and discussions to the agreements and partnerships it generates, strengthening cooperation and translating dialogue into action. These include cooperation with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to develop the protected areas system, enhance biodiversity protection and promote best practices in nature conservation.

He said the conference underscores that environmental protection is a shared responsibility requiring coordinated efforts by governments, the private sector, universities, experts and the community.

Dr. Fatma Alhammadi, a veterinarian at the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL), said the laboratory contributes to environmental protection by safeguarding animal and wildlife health and supporting biodiversity conservation programmes.

Muna AlNahdi, Director of Sustainability and Consultancy at Farnek and the Emirates Carbon platform, said participation in the exhibition through Emirates Carbon reflects the importance of raising awareness and translating sustainability and climate neutrality goals into practical, measurable steps.

She added, “Through solutions such as WASTEK, we use technology and artificial intelligence to measure waste, improve segregation and recovery processes, and help organisations make decisions based on accurate data.”