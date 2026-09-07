Dubai Environment Authority develops integrated programme to manage emirate’s nature reserves

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) is working with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to develop an integrated programme for managing Dubai’s nature reserves, strengthening their protection, ensuring the sustainability of their resources and conserving their biodiversity.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of the DECCA, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the two-day Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026 at Grand Hyatt Dubai that the cooperation aims to establish a comprehensive framework for managing the emirate’s eight nature reserves, which encompass marine, mountain and desert environments.

He affirmed that the conference and exhibition represent a significant contribution to Dubai’s environmental protection and sustainability efforts. They also help broaden cooperation among entities involved in environmental and climate action and support initiatives and projects aimed at developing more sustainable solutions.

Bin Thani explained that the accompanying exhibition showcases environmental initiatives that have become operational projects, including Dubai Reef, which supports marine biodiversity and helps replenish fish stocks.

He added that the project aims to manufacture and deploy approximately 20,000 purpose-built reef modules in Dubai’s waters, providing suitable habitats for marine organisms and enhancing biodiversity and fish stocks.

He said the authority uses artificial intelligence across several areas of environmental work, including biodiversity monitoring, environmental surveys, bird nest monitoring, animal and bird population counts, and faster, more accurate analysis of environmental data.

The authority has conducted an initial trial using artificial intelligence to support environmental work, achieving promising results, he said. The initiative remains at the pilot stage, with plans to develop it further and expand its application.

Bin Thani said the conference and exhibition provide a platform bringing together government and private entities, academic institutions, experts and specialists.

The event features panel discussions, research papers and presentations of environmental projects and initiatives, supporting knowledge exchange, partnership building and discussion of key environmental and climate challenges, while exploring modern solutions and technologies that advance sustainability.

Regarding the environmental photography award, he explained that it uses photography to raise awareness of environmental issues and showcase the beauty of natural diversity through images highlighting the importance of protecting and conserving natural resources.

He added that the award results and winning photographs will be announced on 8th September.