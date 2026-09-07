Dubai’s Emirati Human Resources Development Council, Nissan partner to advance Emirati employment, development

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nissan Middle East to support the training, qualification and employment of UAE nationals, strengthening Emirati participation in the private sector.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of EHRDC, and Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President – Middle East, KSA, India and CIS, Nissan and INFINITI.

The agreement expands the Council’s partnerships with private sector entities, including companies operating in free zones, to connect Emirati talent with labour market needs.

EHRDC and Nissan Middle East will cooperate on recruiting UAE nationals and delivering specialised training in available and in-demand fields within the company. Nissan’s expertise will support knowledge and skills transfer, helping Emirati employees develop their capabilities and build sustainable careers.

Al Falasi said, “This collaboration with Nissan Middle East represents a major step in the Council’s efforts to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and expand the opportunities available to UAE nationals in competitive and diverse work environments.”

He stressed that Emiratisation extends beyond creating jobs to equipping nationals with the expertise needed to contribute effectively to private sector organisations. The partnership will align training with business needs and monitor employees’ professional development to support career stability.

Sabbagh said, “Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing to the development of Emirati talent and empowering UAE nationals with the expertise, skills and exposure to regional and global markets needed to succeed in the private sector and navigate today’s dynamic business environment.”

He added that the collaboration reflects Nissan’s commitment to the UAE’s Emiratisation objectives by providing opportunities for professional growth and strengthening Emirati talent’s contribution to a diversified economy.

The partnership supports the Council’s efforts to increase private sector employment among UAE nationals and advance the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 through skills development, labour market competitiveness and knowledge-driven growth.