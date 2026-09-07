DMCC launches tokenised world-record 1,971kg silver bar under VARA framework

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- DMCC has launched the world’s largest silver bar as the first tokenised commodity asset under the DMCC-VARA tokenisation framework, enabling eligible investors to acquire fractional digital interests linked to the 1,971kg Guinness World Record asset.

Tokinvest, a Dubai-based platform regulated by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), will issue the interests as an Asset-Referenced Virtual Asset (ARVA), with tokens deployed on BNB Chain. Regulated secondary-market trading is scheduled to follow the initial issuance, subject to applicable regulatory and platform requirements.

The launch fulfils plans announced at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference in November 2025, where the bar was unveiled following recognition by Guinness World Records. Manufactured in the UAE by SAM Precious Metals from 99.9 percent pure silver, it commemorates 1971, the country’s founding year.

The bar is registered and verified through DMCC Tradeflow, which records possession and ownership of commodities stored in UAE-based facilities, and is securely held by Brink’s. Tokinvest will manage the regulated issuance, distribution and subsequent secondary-market trading of the digital interests.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, “This launch demonstrates Dubai’s ability to connect established commodities infrastructure with digital technology and specialist expertise.”

He added that DMCC’s work with VARA and industry partners creates practical routes for physical assets to enter the digital economy while retaining a clear connection to the underlying commodity.

Paul Boots, Senior Director and Head of Sector Development at VARA, said, “The Silver Bar ARVA marks an important milestone as the first tokenised commodity asset issued under the DMCC-VARA framework.”

He said the project combines commodities infrastructure, regulated issuance, institutional custody and blockchain technology to turn tokenisation into an investable product.

Scott Thiel, Co-Founder and CEO of Tokinvest, said eligible investors, including retail investors, could access the Silver Bar ARVA through the platform from 7th September, with secondary-market trading expected after issuance.

He said tokenisation broadens access to fractional interests in a unique physical asset, supported by Dubai’s regulatory framework.

Sami Abu Ahmad, Principal CEO of SAM Precious Metals, said the bar reflects the strength of the UAE’s precious metals industry and the significance of 1971. Its tokenisation demonstrates how established infrastructure can support new investment and ownership models, he added.

Nader Antar, Executive Vice President and President of Brink’s Rest of World and Brink’s Global Services (BGS), highlighted the role of secure transportation, vault storage and ongoing custody in protecting the physical asset and supporting confidence in tokenisation.

The launch forms part of DMCC’s strategy to connect commodities, capital and technology. Its business district hosts more than 1,500 gold and precious metals companies, supported by trading, storage, finance and ownership registration services.

The DMCC Tech ecosystem includes more than 4,000 companies, with over 750 members at the DMCC Crypto Centre. These activities are complemented by DMCC FinX, which is developing opportunities in digital trade, tokenised real-world assets and trade finance.