Dubai to host Anti-Doping in Sport Forum on 17 September

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, in partnership with the UAE National Anti-Doping Agency and Dubai Sports Council, will organise the Anti-Doping in Sport Forum on 17th September under the theme “Protecting Sports… Protecting the Community”.

The forum will bring together experts, officials and researchers from sporting, health, security and academic institutions in the UAE and overseas to strengthen athlete protection and promote clean, fair and responsible sport.

Coinciding with the start of Dubai’s sporting season, it aims to raise awareness of doping’s health, legal and ethical consequences, particularly among young and emerging athletes.

The event was announced at a press conference at the Dubai Police Officers Club, attended by Abdullah Ahmad Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE National Anti-Doping Agency; Brigadier Dr. Jassim Mohammad Hassan Abdullah, Deputy Director of the General Department of Training at Dubai Police; Lieutenant Colonel Salem bin Ghalaita Al Muhairi, Member of the Sports Integration Council at Dubai Police; and Ali Omar Al Balooshi, Director of the Sports Development Department at Dubai Sports Council.

Al Shehhi said tackling doping requires cooperation among athletes, clubs, federations, health, education and security authorities, and national and international organisations. He highlighted its consequences for athletes’ health and the fairness of competition.

Discussions will cover developments in anti-doping, prevention, athlete protection, emerging substances and methods, institutional responsibilities and international cooperation.

Brigadier Dr. Jassim Mohammad Hassan Abdullah stressed the need to protect young athletes through cooperation among police, sporting organisations, specialised authorities, families and the wider community. He also highlighted the media’s role in delivering accurate information and encouraging responsible decisions.

Al Muhairi said Dubai Police considers doping awareness part of its preventive and community responsibilities, helping athletes recognise risks and make informed choices before harm occurs.

He noted that Dubai Police conducts workshops, lectures and visits to schools, sports clubs and gyms throughout the year. These efforts include the Aware Athlete initiative, which promotes positive behaviour, community values and physical and mental wellbeing.

Al Balooshi said doping awareness is essential to athlete protection and sporting integrity. Athletes and their medical, technical and administrative teams must remain informed about anti-doping regulations and updates, he added.

Dubai Sports Council also provides awareness programmes for clubs, teams and different age groups to ensure reliable information reaches athletes and sporting professionals.

The forum will focus on three main areas, the harmful effects of doping, safe use of dietary supplements, and real experiences illustrating the consequences of doping.

A specialised dietary supplements awareness exhibition will accompany the forum, helping participants understand responsible use and encouraging athletes to consult qualified professionals when choosing supplements.