Abu Dhabi Customs launches updated corporate identity

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has launched a comprehensive update to its corporate identity, aligning the brand more closely with its strategy, Abu Dhabi’s future direction and its role in supporting sustainable economic growth and facilitating trade.

The update follows extensive research and strategic development aimed at evolving Abu Dhabi Customs’ visual and corporate identity system while retaining the established elements of the brand.

The project includes an updated logo and visual language designed to provide a more contemporary, flexible and digitally adaptable identity.

Alongside the visual update, Abu Dhabi Customs has developed an integrated brand strategy and corporate narrative to provide greater clarity and consistency in how the organisation communicates its role, values and priorities.

The strategy connects the brand more closely with Abu Dhabi’s development priorities and provides a clearer framework for communications across audiences and channels.

A comprehensive set of brand guidelines has also been introduced to govern the use of the identity across internal and external channels and touchpoints.

The guidelines incorporate international standards and leading practices, including the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), supporting greater consistency and accessibility across digital applications.

To support more efficient and consistent implementation of the identity, Abu Dhabi Customs is also introducing an interactive digital brand system that provides streamlined access to guidelines, assets and approved applications.

The project also introduces a governance framework for the use of artificial intelligence in image creation and visual development, alongside AI-supported capabilities for reviewing brand applications and checking their alignment with approved standards.

Together, these developments establish a more flexible and digitally enabled corporate identity system that extends beyond visual identity to support corporate communications, customer and employee experience, governance and consistent brand application.

The update also reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ wider transformation and its ambition to maintain a distinctive and adaptable institutional identity aligned with Abu Dhabi’s future direction.