Nemkov to defend PFL heavyweight world title against Bilostenniy in Dubai

NEW YORK, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that heavyweight world champion Vadim Nemkov will defend his title against third-ranked Sergei Bilostenniy at PFL Dubai on Saturday, 14th November, at Coca-Cola Arena.

The event will be PFL’s first Dubai card since its merger with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). It forms part of a cooperation agreement with Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to bring international MMA events to the emirate.

Nemkov, who holds a 20-2 record and ranks second in PFL’s pound-for-pound standings, is a protégé of Fedor Emelianenko and a four-time Combat Sambo champion. The former Bellator light heavyweight champion moved to heavyweight in 2024 and won the PFL title last December.

Unbeaten over the past decade, Nemkov has secured half his victories by KO/TKO and six by submission, with all three heavyweight bouts ending in choke submissions.

Bilostenniy holds a 15-4 record and has won four of his five PFL bouts, including victories over Karl Williams, Tyrell Fortune and former champion Renan Ferreira. Also affiliated with Team Fedor, he has previously shared training camps with Nemkov.

MVP CEO John Martin said, “Dubai has become a special city for PFL and the site of some unforgettable moments in our history. This November, we’re raising the stakes again with the PFL Heavyweight World Championship on the line.”

He added that both fighters represent the next generation of Russia’s heavyweight tradition, describing the bout as the type of championship contest the organisation aims to bring to Dubai.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, said the event would support regional sports tourism by attracting fans, athletes, coaches and media from around the world.

“The PFL’s return to Dubai will serve as a major platform for regional talent specifically from the PFL MENA roster to transition onto the global combat sports stage,” he said.

Pre-sale tickets are available, with general sales opening at 12:00 GST on Tuesday, 8th September, through pfl.info/dubai.