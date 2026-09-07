Dubai Health launches Youth Council to engage young Emiratis in shaping healthcare

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has launched the Dubai Health Youth Council to enable young Emirati professionals to contribute ideas, support its strategic priorities and help shape the future of healthcare.

The Council began its work with a retreat bringing together 120 young Emiratis under the theme “The Ball is in Your Court”. Inspired by padel’s emphasis on teamwork and quick thinking, participants explored ways to turn their ideas into practical initiatives and shape the Council’s agenda.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said, “Our youth have an important role to play in shaping the future of healthcare. They are partners in decision-making and in driving development and innovation.”

He said the Council reflects Dubai Health’s commitment to empowering young Emirati talent and providing opportunities to translate ideas into action.

Citing the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “Our youth are the secret to UAE's development,” he expressed hope that the Council would nurture creativity, leadership and collaboration.

The inaugural Council comprises nine Emirati professionals from across Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system, supporting collaboration across Care, Learning, Discovery and Giving.

Chaired by Mariyam Essa Alblooshi, Neurosurgery Resident, its members include Ahmad Marwan Al Zarooni, Senior Manager, Fundraising and Business Development at Al Jalila Foundation; Hamda Ghalib Almahri, Senior Project Manager at MBRU; Mohammed Maher Ahli, Project Manager in the Office of the Chief Clinical Officer; and Maitha Ibrahim Bani Hammad, Engineer in the Project Management and Operations Office.

The Council also includes Mohammad Fuad Bukhash and Maryam Mohammad Alhathboor, Project Coordinators at the Project Management Office; Mohammed Saleh Alabdouli, Cardiology Nurse; and Khalifa Abdullah Al Muhairi, Dermatology Resident.

Members were selected based on their academic backgrounds, workplace and community contributions, leadership capabilities, and ability to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration, alongside nomination requirements approved by the Federal Youth Authority.

Established in line with the authority’s vision, the Council will provide opportunities for young Emiratis to engage with leadership and contribute to healthcare development.