Dubai Derma 2026 to begin tomorrow with over 400 exhibitors, 1,800 international brands

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the 25th Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition, Dubai Derma 2026, from 8th to 10th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme “Shaping the Future of Dermatology & Aesthetics”.

The event will bring together specialists, researchers and companies from across dermatology, aesthetics and laser medicine, with Italy participating as Guest of Honour to showcase its expertise and explore clinical and business partnerships.

More than 400 exhibitors representing over 1,800 international brands from 115 countries will participate, with attendance expected to exceed 25,000 trade visitors. The Republic of Korea will have the largest country participation.

Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Dubai Derma and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC Region, said, “Dubai Derma has become an extension of Dubai’s vision to build global platforms that bring knowledge, expertise and innovation together under one roof.”

He said the 25th edition reflects the event’s development into an international meeting point for medical expertise, innovation and collaboration, creating opportunities to translate ideas and partnerships into progress for the sector.

The scientific programme will feature more than 340 speakers, over 70 sessions and 350 lectures, alongside 65 case studies and 40 professional poster presentations. It will also include 17 international scientific affiliations, more than 50 workshops, 30 practical workshops, three industry partner sessions and 11 live clinical sessions.

Topics will span medical research, new drugs and therapeutics, paediatric dermatology, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, and advances in laser medicine. Specialised sessions will explore psychodermatology, including links between skin health and mental wellbeing, and skin of colour.

Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Chairman of Dubai Derma Conference and Professor of Dermatology, said the programme combines scientific evidence, clinical experience and therapeutic developments, with an emphasis on challenges encountered in everyday practice.

“Our aim is for every participant to leave Dubai Derma with new knowledge and practical insights that can contribute to advancing the quality of dermatological care,” he said.

Resident and junior dermatologists will present clinical cases and take part in interactive discussions, while clinical case and digital poster competitions will provide opportunities to share research and experience.

Dr. Hassan Galadari, Head of the Scientific Committee, Dubai Derma, MD, FAAD, and Associate Professor at UAE University’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences, said the programme prioritises clinical interaction and knowledge exchange across generations of dermatologists.

He highlighted the importance of involving young professionals and said the event would demonstrate the strength and international reach of Dubai’s dermatology community as the city seeks to host the World Congress of Dermatology in 2031.

The third Regional Associations Assembly Meeting will bring together heads and secretaries-general of dermatology societies to discuss regional cooperation, specialised events and support for the bid to host the 27th World Congress of Dermatology.

Alongside the conference, the exhibition will showcase products, equipment and technologies across dermatology, skincare, aesthetics and lasers. The Derma Business Hub – Match and Meet Programme will connect exhibitors with pre-qualified buyers for meetings and potential partnerships.

Demonstration rooms, practical workshops and live clinical sessions will offer opportunities to explore technologies and treatment approaches.

Educational activities will include the Pre-Conference Course on Dermatology and Dermatopathology and the AADA Fellowship Course on Dermatology, Aesthetics and Lasers. Training will cover diagnosis and treatment, dermatological surgery, mesotherapy, injection techniques, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), fillers, botulinum toxin and lasers.

The event comes as the global aesthetic medicine market is projected to grow from US$110.32 billion in 2026 to $252.63 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.66 percent. Growth drivers include minimally invasive procedures, AI-powered treatment personalisation, regenerative therapies and medical tourism.

Dubai Derma is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics (AADA). It is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, the GCC League of Dermatologists and the Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS).