RTA grants Garmin 10-year naming rights for ONPASSIVE Metro Station

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has granted Garmin naming rights to ONPASSIVE Metro Station under a 10-year agreement through AMIT Retail LLC, the brand’s exclusive distributor in the UAE.

The station will be renamed Garmin Metro Station, extending the Dubai Metro Stations Naming Rights Initiative’s partnerships with brands across the Red and Green Lines. Garmin specialises in smart devices and GPS navigation technology.

AMIT Retail and Hypermedia signed the agreement in the presence of Mada Media, which manages Dubai’s out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector and oversees naming rights agreements under its concession agreement with RTA.

Abdul Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency, said Garmin’s participation demonstrates the initiative’s ability to attract leading brands from diverse business sectors.

He said the initiative strengthens public-private partnerships, attracts investment in transport assets and increases their economic value, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Launched in 2009, the initiative provides companies with opportunities to strengthen their brand presence through Dubai Metro’s transport network, Kalbat added.

Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, welcomed Garmin to the portfolio of naming rights partners on the Red Line. He said the initiative, managed by Hypermedia under Mada Media’s supervision, enables companies to connect with residents and visitors through stations that form part of their daily journeys.

Clifton Pemble, CEO of Garmin, said, “We are proud to collaborate with RTA and our valued distributor AMIT Retail to help people move through the world with greater confidence, connection and purpose.”

He added that Garmin looks forward to developing the partnership and exploring further opportunities to support customers’ activities, fitness and wellbeing.

Habib Wehbi, Chairman and Group CEO of Hypermedia, said, “The most valuable media is no longer something people simply see. It is something they experience as part of their everyday lives.”

He described the initiative as a model for creating long-term value from public infrastructure, adding that Garmin’s participation reflects international brands’ confidence in Dubai’s infrastructure and investment environment.

Abdul Aziz Abdulla, GMD of AMIT Retail LLC, said securing the naming rights represents a milestone for the company and reinforces its commitment to bringing technology brands closer to UAE communities.

He said the partnership supports healthier, more active lifestyles while reflecting AMIT’s continued investment in the UAE and Dubai’s ambitions as a smart, connected city.

Naming rights provide sustained brand visibility through station signage, maps, onboard announcements, smart applications and navigation systems. They also offer opportunities to link brand exposure with promotional activities and community initiatives.

RTA will update the station name across internal and external directional signs, digital systems and public transport applications from September until the end of November 2026. Onboard audio announcements will also be updated.

Passengers are advised to note the new name and contact RTA teams at stations for assistance during the transition.